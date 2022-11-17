Read full article on original website
Related
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County Low Income Seniors May Qualify for Utility Assistance Program
Sedgwick County residents age 60 and older may qualify for the Sedgwick County Dept. on Aging’s Utility Assistance Program. County officials say the program was instituted to meet the critical needs of older residents who may need help with expenses during the winter months. To qualify, applicants must be...
kfdi.com
Furnace to Blame in Monday Morning House Fire, Fire Dept. Issues Preventative Tips
A home was severely damaged in a North Wichita fire early Monday morning, and Fire Officials are using it as an opportunity to advise residents to take proper winter precautions. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of North St. Francis around 1 a.m. Monday after a report...
kfdi.com
Full List of City Facility Closures During Thanksgiving Week
In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday, the following City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours:. City Arts will close at 5 p.m. Botanica and Wichita Public Library locations will close at 5 p.m. City Arts will close at 5:30 p.m. Closed Thursday, Nov 24:
kfdi.com
Wichita girl found safe in Oklahoma after abduction incident
A six-year-old girl was found safe in Oklahoma after an abduction incident in north Wichita Sunday evening. Police said Kennedy Reyes was in a stolen car that was taken from a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Amidon shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. The girl’s 35-year-old father told police he went into a business and then someone stole his vehicle. Police checked the area and put out information on social media, and license plate reading systems tracked the car entering the Kansas Turnpike southbound. Neighboring counties, the Kansas and Oklahoma Highway Patrols and the Tulsa Police Department were notified of the situation.
kfdi.com
Hutchinson Community Blood Drive Will Be Nov. 28th – 30th
The Hutchinson Community blood drives will begin on Monday, November 28th at First Presbyterian Church (201 E. Sherman Hutchinson, KS) and run through November 30th. The 3-day blood drives will help ensure new moms, premature babies, cancer patients, and accident victims have access to safe, lifesaving blood. The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply. This year’s goal for the annual drive is to collect 287 units.
kfdi.com
Wichita Wagonmasters’ “Holiday Smoke” To Be Held Nov. 22nd
The Wichita Wagonmasters will be holding the 2022 Holiday Smoke on Tuesday, November 22nd from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Wagonmaster Barn in Cowtown. The Wagonmasters along with other volunteers will be smoking the turkeys and preparing the meals for this annual event. This year the Wagonmasters will be providing 14-16 pound smoked turkeys with all the sides and fixings (donated by Cargill and Jimmie’s Diner).
kfdi.com
Wichita man sentenced for murders of two teens
A Wichita man has been sentenced to over 48 years in prison for the murders of two teenagers over a year ago. 24-year-old Dontenize Kelly had pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder. Kelly was arrested after the shooting deaths of 17-year-old Michael Beasly and Beasly’s girlfriend, 18-year-old...
kfdi.com
Friends University Christmas Clocktower Lighting Will Be On Nov. 20th
Friends University illuminates the historic Davis clock tower on Sunday, November 20th at 6 p.m. at Rose Window Plaza. Friends University’s Singing Quakers and Brass Band will be performing along with special guest Rep. Tom Sawyer, District 95 K.S. Representative. The Ceremony of Lights activities will begin with a...
Comments / 0