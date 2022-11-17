A six-year-old girl was found safe in Oklahoma after an abduction incident in north Wichita Sunday evening. Police said Kennedy Reyes was in a stolen car that was taken from a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Amidon shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. The girl’s 35-year-old father told police he went into a business and then someone stole his vehicle. Police checked the area and put out information on social media, and license plate reading systems tracked the car entering the Kansas Turnpike southbound. Neighboring counties, the Kansas and Oklahoma Highway Patrols and the Tulsa Police Department were notified of the situation.

WICHITA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO