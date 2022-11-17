Read full article on original website
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Beloved Holiday Stroll Returns to Downtown New Bedford
On Dec. 3, downtown New Bedford will officially kick off the holiday season with its highly anticipated dNB Holiday Stroll. With the support of NB Creative, the City of New Bedford and the New Bedford Local Cultural Council, Downtown New Bedford Inc. has put together a magical lineup of events to usher in the holiday season on the SouthCoast.
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton announces Lights Festival, parade, activities, to celebrate Christmas
Taunton, MA . . . Today Mayor Shaunna O’Connell invited the public to join in upcoming Christmas festivities, including the annual Lights On Festival and Christmas Parade. “It’s exciting to see the decorations go up as the Christmas City begins to prepare for the holiday season. There is no more joyful time of year than Christmas when we focus on family, faith, and enduring traditions,” said O’Connell.
ABC6.com
Bristol Community College Fall River campus closed after water main break
FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) — Bristol Community College’s Fall River campus is closed Monday because of a water main break. The college posted on its website, advising community members of the closure. “Bristol Fall River Campus ONLY will be closed on Monday, Nov. 21 due to a water...
Fairhaven Turkey Trot Returns for Its 12th Year With a Goal of Giving Back
Before you sit down in front of a pile of turkey and potatoes on Thursday, grab your running shoes and participate in the Fairhaven Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning to raise money for local food pantries. For the past 12 years, families have been hitting the pavement to give back,...
fallriverreporter.com
VIDEO: Despite health issues, Tiverton family continuing tradition of light show while helping community
It is a yearly Christmas display that is familiar to many in the Fall River area, and they are back again this year despite health issues. According to Colleen St. Onge, her and her husband are back again with Lights for Lives. “My husband and I have been dealing with...
Driver cited after Fall River rollover crash
An investigation is underway following a rollover crash early Monday morning in Fall River.
fallriverreporter.com
Murdered Fall River man being remembered as bright man with good sense of humor
A Fall River man that was killed early Saturday morning in a stabbing outside of a Providence strip club is being remembered. According to Providence Police Major David Lapatin, just before 1:00 a.m., Patrol responded to 361 Charles Street, Cadillac Lounge, for a disturbance. A 911 call also came in stating a stabbing victim from Cadillac Lounge was being transported in a private vehicle to Rhode Island Hospital.
A New Venue for New Bedford’s Your Theatre [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford's Your Theatre Inc. has been providing quality community theatre for 76 years, and that tradition will continue soon in a new venue. Your Theatre, the Waterfront Historic Area League (WHALE), and the First Baptist Church on William Street have been working for eight years to renovate the historic church building to serve both its congregation and provide space for a performing arts center.
Fall River holiday lights display hit twice by vandals
A holiday lights display in Fall River was vandalized twice this week shortly after it was put up, according to event organizers.
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) Fall River Pride Committee to Host Transgender Remembrance Day Event
The Fall River Pride Committee is organizing its second Transgender Remembrance Day event this Sunday beginning at 12 pm at Heritage State Park. The event will also raise funds for transgender members of the community in need. Connell says the as more public events are held within the community on LGBTQ issues, greater acceptance is occurring.
rinewstoday.com
Get your holiday(s) on! – RI Christmas Festival
It’s the annual Rhode Island Christmas Festival on November 19 and 20, 2022 at the West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factory St., West Warwick, RI. Always free admission! Free parking!. Shop with handcrafters, artisans, makers, direct sellers and other small businesses. Entertainment all weekend!. Santa, Family Parade and the...
It’s Time, Fall River’s Terrific Tree Lighting Celebration Returns
The holidays are coming up quick and everyday new festive events are being announced across the SouthCoast. In Fall River, there has already been a 'Thanksmas' craft fair, the announcement of their exciting Winter Wonderland and a Christmas concert planned with Javier Colon and Sons of Serendip. Now news of their annual tree lighting has emerged too.
Turnto10.com
The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season
(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
New Bedford Chef Shares Trick to Defrost Turkey
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking the Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if it is done correctly.
Tiverton Police Department Looks to Spread Good Cheer with 3 Holiday Drives
The Tiverton Police Department is excited to offer several options for people looking to make the season brighter for other families in need. From helping children to helping senior citizens, Tiverton PD is on a mission to bring joy to those who need it most. Operation: Blue Santa, 2022. Friendly...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
Wareham Firefighters Battle Main Street Blaze
WAREHAM (1420 WBSM) — Multiple fire departments and apparatus responded to three-alarm fire on Main Street in Wareham on Saturday. On November 19 at 11:19 a.m., multiple reports came in to the Wareham Fire Department of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Micky Bird ordered a second alarm upon arriving at the scene and finding heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence.
Beloved Wareham Christmas Parade Takes Over Route 6 December 3rd
Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s bringing all his friends. The Wareham Village Association presents the Wareham Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, and it’s going to be bigger than ever before. “It has grown every single year and the buzz around town is ‘How do...
Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
Three New Bedford Fishermen Selflessly Handed Out 50 Turkeys for Families in Need
If you ask me what my favorite time of year is, I'll gladly tell you it's Thanksgiving without hesitation. Surprisingly it has nothing to do with the food and everything to do with paying it forward. That's precisely what three local fishermen did. On the evening of Thursday, November 17th...
