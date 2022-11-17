ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Holiday Stroll Returns to Downtown New Bedford

On Dec. 3, downtown New Bedford will officially kick off the holiday season with its highly anticipated dNB Holiday Stroll. With the support of NB Creative, the City of New Bedford and the New Bedford Local Cultural Council, Downtown New Bedford Inc. has put together a magical lineup of events to usher in the holiday season on the SouthCoast.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Taunton announces Lights Festival, parade, activities, to celebrate Christmas

Taunton, MA . . . Today Mayor Shaunna O’Connell invited the public to join in upcoming Christmas festivities, including the annual Lights On Festival and Christmas Parade. “It’s exciting to see the decorations go up as the Christmas City begins to prepare for the holiday season. There is no more joyful time of year than Christmas when we focus on family, faith, and enduring traditions,” said O’Connell.
TAUNTON, MA
Murdered Fall River man being remembered as bright man with good sense of humor

A Fall River man that was killed early Saturday morning in a stabbing outside of a Providence strip club is being remembered. According to Providence Police Major David Lapatin, just before 1:00 a.m., Patrol responded to 361 Charles Street, Cadillac Lounge, for a disturbance. A 911 call also came in stating a stabbing victim from Cadillac Lounge was being transported in a private vehicle to Rhode Island Hospital.
FALL RIVER, MA
A New Venue for New Bedford’s Your Theatre [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

New Bedford's Your Theatre Inc. has been providing quality community theatre for 76 years, and that tradition will continue soon in a new venue. Your Theatre, the Waterfront Historic Area League (WHALE), and the First Baptist Church on William Street have been working for eight years to renovate the historic church building to serve both its congregation and provide space for a performing arts center.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
(VIDEO) Fall River Pride Committee to Host Transgender Remembrance Day Event

The Fall River Pride Committee is organizing its second Transgender Remembrance Day event this Sunday beginning at 12 pm at Heritage State Park. The event will also raise funds for transgender members of the community in need. Connell says the as more public events are held within the community on LGBTQ issues, greater acceptance is occurring.
FALL RIVER, MA
Get your holiday(s) on! – RI Christmas Festival

It’s the annual Rhode Island Christmas Festival on November 19 and 20, 2022 at the West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factory St., West Warwick, RI. Always free admission! Free parking!. Shop with handcrafters, artisans, makers, direct sellers and other small businesses. Entertainment all weekend!. Santa, Family Parade and the...
WEST WARWICK, RI
It’s Time, Fall River’s Terrific Tree Lighting Celebration Returns

The holidays are coming up quick and everyday new festive events are being announced across the SouthCoast. In Fall River, there has already been a 'Thanksmas' craft fair, the announcement of their exciting Winter Wonderland and a Christmas concert planned with Javier Colon and Sons of Serendip. Now news of their annual tree lighting has emerged too.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season

(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
NEWPORT, RI
New Bedford Chef Shares Trick to Defrost Turkey

Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking the Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if it is done correctly.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway

“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Wareham Firefighters Battle Main Street Blaze

WAREHAM (1420 WBSM) — Multiple fire departments and apparatus responded to three-alarm fire on Main Street in Wareham on Saturday. On November 19 at 11:19 a.m., multiple reports came in to the Wareham Fire Department of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Micky Bird ordered a second alarm upon arriving at the scene and finding heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence.
WAREHAM, MA
Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
