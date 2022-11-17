Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Bengals' Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Steelers After Suffering Concussion
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a concussion, the team announced. Mixon had carried the ball seven times for 20 yards and caught three passes for 42 yards before being forced to exit the...
Report: Falcons' Kyle Pitts Diagnosed with Torn MCL; Will Need Surgery on Injury
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is reportedly believed to have a torn MCL after leaving Sunday's game with a knee injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Monday, noting Pitts will require surgery but is getting a second opinion before deciding on a course of action. The...
Week 12 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
It was a potentially frustrating day for fantasy managers on Sunday, with some of the highest-scoring players rostered in less than half of leagues. For instance, those who started Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (who is rostered in 100 percent of leagues) were less than pleased to see backup Samaje Perine vulture multiple touchdowns, ending up with three for 30.20 points, making him the second-highest-scoring fantasy receiver on the week. (Mixon scored 9.20 points.)
4-Star QB Marcus Stokes Loses Florida Scholarship Offer After Rapping N-Word in Video
The University of Florida has pulled its scholarship offer to quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes after he used the N-word in a social media post, per TMZ Sports. A two-second clip showed the white player singing along to a rap song featuring the N-word in his car, leading to backlash online.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 11 Results
The Houston Texans have the worst record in the NFL this season at 1-8-1, and then there are eight teams with three wins. So, there could be quite a bit of movement near the bottom of the standings over the next seven weeks. That's important, too, because it will determine...
The Toughest 2023 Offseason Decisions Facing NFL Teams after Week 11
The 11th NFL Sunday of 2022 is complete. As we approach the stretch run for the postseason, most of the football world is focused on the playoff race. Some key decision-makers, however, are already looking ahead to the 2023 offseason. This is because many franchises—likely contenders and basement-dwellers alike—have some...
B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 12
When you're an invested fan, every game is important. But when stakes are undeniably high, nerves hit another level. Especially when the difference between a win and a loss hinges on the foot of a kicker. In these moments, the player who often spends the least amount of time on...
Steelers' George Pickens Ejected for Unnecessary Roughness in Loss to Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens was removed from Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a dangerous play he made late in the fourth quarter. During an onside kick in the final minute, Pickens made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bengals returner Tyler Boyd when he recovered the...
Survival Saturday Sets Up Epic Sprint To 2022 College Football Playoff
Throughout the fall, there are many useful reminders that the college football season is a marathon, not a sprint. Early losses can be overcome, hot-starting teams may fade quickly and any number of rapid changes might happen. As the scoreboards hit triple-zeroes in Week 12, however, the 2022 campaign has...
Commanders' Jamin Davis Fined $10.6K for Uncalled Facemask on Eagles' Dallas Goedert
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness after grabbing the face mask of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert in Monday's game, per ESPN's Tim McManus. The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of Washington's 32-21 win, but it went uncalled. Had the referees thrown the...
Report: Rivals Wonder If Pistons Shut Down Cade Cunningham to Land Victor Wembanyama
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is feared to have a stress fracture in his left shin and is considered to be out indefinitely, though he hasn't been ruled out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season. However, rival executives are wondering whether the Pistons would prefer Cunningham to "shut it...
Heisman Watch 2022: Latest Race Odds and Predictions
The 2022 NCAA football season has been an intriguing one, filled with surprising upsets, memorable games and unexpected stars. The Heisman race has been equally interesting, with no clear front-runner emerging just yet. This is a notable shift from last year, when Alabama quarterback Bryce Young largely dominated the race,...
Early Evaluations of 8 NHL Teams Who Made Bold Offseason Moves
The 2022 NHL Offseason was a particularly memorable one, with some of the game’s biggest names on the move, a massive game of goaltender musical chairs, and some typically tepid teams stepping up and making bold decisions. Most of these transactions will have implications for years to come; to...
Hononegah bowlers break state and national records
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The boys high school bowling season has just gotten started, but Hononegah’s boys bowling team is already red hot. Saturday during the Guilford High School Invitational at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford the Indians set several state and national records. They set the single game high school state and national record combining for […]
Ndamukong Suh Says His Free-Agency Decision Came Down to Eagles, 49ers
Before joining the Philadelphia Eagles, Ndamukong Suh considered signing with another NFC team. Speaking with ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio after Sunday's 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh admitted his decision came down to the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Niners general manager John Lynch revealed during an appearance on KNBR's...
Kansas City Roos use big second half to upset Toledo in Gulf Coast Showcase opener
The Roos outscored the Rockets by 17 in the second half. Here’s a look at how Kansas City pulled off the upset ... as an 18-point underdog.
Peyton Manning 'Surprised' Jeff Saturday Became Colts HC: 'I'm Pulling Hard for Him'
Just like everyone else in the sporting world, Peyton Manning was "surprised" when Jeff Saturday was named interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. "Yeah, I was [surprised]," Manning told Chris Bumbaca of USA Today. "I didn't have any insider information there. Obviously, Jim [Irsay] and Jeff had been in conversation throughout the year. I'm happy for Jeff. I'm pulling hard for him. And look, the Colts will always be an important part of my life."
Garrett Wilson Calls Out Jets' Offensive Struggles vs. Patriots: 'This S--t is Sorry'
The New York Jets suffered a crushing 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson did not hold back his anger after a disappointing offensive performance in which the team totaled just 103 yards. "This s--t is sorry," Wilson told reporters. "We're out...
Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timberwolves and Jordan McLaughlin hit a career-high four 3s, three in the third period, as Minnesota won its fourth straight game. Kyle Lowry led the Heat with 21 points and Max Strus had 19. Bam Adebayo, playing in back-to-back games while dealing with a knee injury, had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Miami, which has lost four in a row.
