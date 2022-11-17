ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Northbound 405 Freeway reopens after Torrance shooting investigation

By Cindy Von Quednow
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFVwh_0jEnyvTU00

A section of the northbound 405 Freeway is temporarily closed in Torrance amid a shooting investigation Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a person being shot, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was later waiting for officers on 182nd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, and that person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The scene at that location was still active hours later, as patrol cars and crime scene cordoned off a parking lot with a motorcycle in it.

The CHP shut down the northbound side of the highway from the Western Avenue exit to the Crenshaw Boulevard exit for hours, causing a major delay.

All lanes were reopened around 2:50 p.m., Caltrans said in an update .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona

Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday. The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona. Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the […]
POMONA, CA
kvta.com

DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint

Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
newsnationnow.com

22 arrested in multimillion-dollar LA cargo train burglaries

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday announced that a yearlong investigation of train cargo burglaries netted 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise. In January, the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported a 160% nationwide increase in rail thefts, with more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash

A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty local Riverside County sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving-under-the-influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged today with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the collision that claimed the lives of sheriff's Corporal The post Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Delivery Driver Beat Up and Robbed in Santa Monica

Police arrested six people recently for assaulting and robbing a delivery driver in Santa Monica. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 13 around 9:35 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard for a reported robbery. “Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
theavtimes.com

Child hospitalized after nearly drowning in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics rescued a drowning 6-year-old child at a home in Palmdale Wednesday evening, authorities said. Paramedics took the child to a hospital where the child was in critical condition but expected to recover, a detective at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Breaking News: 24 Victims Injured in Whittier Crash

This morning, Nov. 16, a car slammed into a group of recruits on a morning run off of the intersection of Telegraph Road and Mills Ave. At least 24 victims have been reported to be injured, with 11 of these individuals reported to be in critical condition. According to Debbie...
WHITTIER, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Fatal Collision Involving Pickup Truck and Motorcyclist

On November 14, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to a call for service of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Oxnard Boulevard and Palm Drive. Upon arrival, officers located motorcycle rider Armando Juanillo lying in the roadway. Juanillo was a young...
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Palmdale Wednesday. The shooting was reported at about 3:20 p.m. in the 39700 block of Makin Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Country Club, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

3-Hour Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash

Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen white Kia that traveled along multiple freeways and entered multiple counties Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, just after 1:00 a.m. The suspect led California Highway Patrol and LAPD on a pursuit that lasted three hours. The pursuit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

KGET

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy