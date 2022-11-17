ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

WWMT

Spartans squander lead, fall to Hoosiers in double overtime

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Shaun Shivers ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in double overtime, to lift Indiana to a 39-31 come-from-behind victory over Michigan State on Saturday. Indiana's James Head Jr. blocked Ben Patton's 28-yard field goal in overtime and Michigan State's Michael Fletcher...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WWMT

Michigan State holds off Villanova, 73-71

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker scored 22 points and Michigan State held off a late Villanova rally to pull out a 73-71 victory on Friday Night. Walker's jumper with 1:58 left gave the Spartans a 70-63 lead, but Eric Dixon answered with a 3 to cut the Villanova deficit to 70-66, and after trading layups, Caleb Daniels stole the ball from Michigan State's Joey Hauser with 53 seconds left and Jordan Longino drained the 3-pointer to get the Wildcats within one, 72-71. Walker hit the first of two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 73-71 and Dixon's potential winning 3 caromed off and the Spartans grabbed the rebound.
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMT

Lansing man faces murder charge in fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 29-year-old Lansing man is in custody in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident in a strip mall parking lot near the Western Michigan University campus Nov. 11, 2022. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Streets reopen in downtown Jackson as railroad project pauses for the winter

JACKSON, Mich. — Streets that have been closed due to construction are expected to reopen for the winter Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Transportation was scheduled to replace two historic railroad bridges over Jackson Street and Mechanics Street in downtown Jackson. Snow blast: City of Kalamazoo pauses leaf collection...
JACKSON, MI

