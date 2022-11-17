ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Travis Kelce can't believe Giants traded Kadarius Toney to Chiefs

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4FpI_0jEny8kU00

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce devoted a portion of his weekly podcast to talking about his newest teammate on offense.

Kelce seemed to have nothing but good things to say about Kadarius Toney. It’s essentially been one good thing after another that he’s seen from the former first-round pick since he arrived in Kansas City.

“Ever since he has been in the building, it has been, ‘Man, this dude’s smart. Man, this dude’s crazy athletic. Man, this guy has a lot of confidence.’ I saw him like catching punts in practice,” Kelce said. “Usually, you get a guy where the punt is in the air, he’s sprinting back to where he thinks it’s going to go and they’re like back there trying to adjust to it. As soo as the punt happens, he sees where it’s going and he casually walks over. He doesn’t even run and it goes back to the catch that he had on the sideline. He’s just over there mid-route just running, he’s got two guys on him like, ‘Nope, I’m just going to go ahead and make sure these gloves are on tight so I can snag this thing out of the air!’ It’s like, he gets up and just *laughs*.”

Kelce, of course, is talking about how Toney casually adjusted his gloves before high-pointing a catch on the sideline. It seems that this is just the way Toney goes about his business.

Everything that the Chiefs have seen from him so far screams superstar and it has left Kelce stunned that the Giants were willing to trade him.

“I don’t know how he got out of that building,” Kelce said. “I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit. I don’t understand it. I don’t even want to understand it. I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.”

As for Toney’s performance in Week 10, Kelce expects more touchdowns are on the way for the newest receiver in Kansas City.

“I’m just happy he got his first touchdown in the National Football League,” Kelce said. “It’s the first of many for sure, man.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys' roster move sends clear message about Ezekiel Elliott's status

Officially speaking, the Cowboys made just one minor roster move on Saturday. But reading between the lines, it answers a major question heading into Sunday’s NFC showdown with the 8-1 Vikings. Dallas elevated offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley from the practice squad to the active gameday roster. As Michael Gehlken...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a dislocated left shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ shoulder injury has been revealed. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the signal caller suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday’s 27-24 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Fields played the entire game on Sunday, but left the locker room on a cart to...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy