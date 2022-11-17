Travis Kelce can't believe Giants traded Kadarius Toney to Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce devoted a portion of his weekly podcast to talking about his newest teammate on offense.

Kelce seemed to have nothing but good things to say about Kadarius Toney. It’s essentially been one good thing after another that he’s seen from the former first-round pick since he arrived in Kansas City.

“Ever since he has been in the building, it has been, ‘Man, this dude’s smart. Man, this dude’s crazy athletic. Man, this guy has a lot of confidence.’ I saw him like catching punts in practice,” Kelce said. “Usually, you get a guy where the punt is in the air, he’s sprinting back to where he thinks it’s going to go and they’re like back there trying to adjust to it. As soo as the punt happens, he sees where it’s going and he casually walks over. He doesn’t even run and it goes back to the catch that he had on the sideline. He’s just over there mid-route just running, he’s got two guys on him like, ‘Nope, I’m just going to go ahead and make sure these gloves are on tight so I can snag this thing out of the air!’ It’s like, he gets up and just *laughs*.”

Kelce, of course, is talking about how Toney casually adjusted his gloves before high-pointing a catch on the sideline. It seems that this is just the way Toney goes about his business.

Everything that the Chiefs have seen from him so far screams superstar and it has left Kelce stunned that the Giants were willing to trade him.

“I don’t know how he got out of that building,” Kelce said. “I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit. I don’t understand it. I don’t even want to understand it. I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.”

As for Toney’s performance in Week 10, Kelce expects more touchdowns are on the way for the newest receiver in Kansas City.

“I’m just happy he got his first touchdown in the National Football League,” Kelce said. “It’s the first of many for sure, man.”