Fort Wayne native Watts signs with St. Louis SC

ST. LOUIS (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Akil Watts is moving up to the top soccer league in the United States. On Thursday, St. Louis SC announced they have signed Watts to a first-team contract with options for 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Watts spent the most recent season with St. Louis’ MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, St. Louis CITY2. He tallied six goals and seven assists in 23 starts this past season.

Prior to signing with St. Louis, Watts spent time with Louisville City FC in the USL Championship league and with RCD Mallorca in Spain. Watts also played 17 matches for the United States U-17, competing in the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship and 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.