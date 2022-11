FanDuel, the leading sportsbook in the U.S., is performing a soft launch in Maryland through 10 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 21. During the soft launch, customers can browse the FanDuel website, redeem the current FanDuel Maryland promo code place bets online from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m ET. If...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO