Davis HS student may have been shot by classmates near the campus, HPD says
An Aldine Independent School District high school was put on high alert Thursday after Houston police say there was a shooting nearby. The video above is ABC13 Houston's 24/7 livestream. The Harris County Sheriff's Office also received a call on a shooting in the 11100 block of Ella Boulevard near Davis High School. Authorities say that a 17-year-old Hispanic student, who was supposed to be in class at the time, was shot multiple times in a secluded area near the School. He was then transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. The Houston Police Department says there may have been four to five suspects, two of whom headed toward a wooded area near the school. Officials also believe they might also be students at the school. The high school was placed on a "secure hold" as law enforcement worked to clear the area. At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unclear.
Comments / 2