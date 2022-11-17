ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Davis HS student may have been shot by classmates near the campus, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

An Aldine Independent School District high school was put on high alert Thursday after Houston police say there was a shooting nearby.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office also received a call on a shooting in the 11100 block of Ella Boulevard near Davis High School.

Authorities say that a 17-year-old Hispanic student, who was supposed to be in class at the time, was shot multiple times in a secluded area near the School. He was then transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The Houston Police Department says there may have been four to five suspects, two of whom headed toward a wooded area near the school. Officials also believe they might also be students at the school.

The high school was placed on a "secure hold" as law enforcement worked to clear the area.

At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unclear.

