Forsyth, MO

Forsyth, Mo. city leaders hopeful approved pay increases will recruit, retain police force following officer resignations

By Madison Horner
KYTV
 4 days ago
Related
KYTV

Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in north Springfield Monday evening. Springfield Police say a male driver of a van was heading north on West Ave. near Calhoun when he struck the woman as she was crossing West Ave. The van then ran into a utility pole.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Cyber-attack affects several northern Arkansas county offices

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A recent cyber attack against Apprentice Information Systems has affected many of the Arkansas government offices, including those in Boone County. Many counties in the state use the company to store data for offices such as the tax collector, assessors officer, clerk, and treasurer. Once the potential breach was discovered, most county offices were notified on November 5.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash tied up traffic on I-44 near U.S. 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that slowed traffic on I-44. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near U.S. 65. Investigators say there is at least one injury involved. MoDOT reopened the road around 3:30 p.m. To report...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting

Meteorologist Nick Kelly has skies staying clear and temperatures warming up from Sunday through early next week. However, he still sees a storm system wanting to change our weather up for the Thanksgiving Weekend. Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches. Updated: 8 hours...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Repeat offender arrested for a large amount of methamphetamine in Douglas County, Mo.

AVA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Ava is charged with attempted drug trafficking after the sheriff found 91 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup. Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a house on west Highway 14 on Monday. They found Vincent Adkins, 43, left by the time they arrived. Sheriff Chris DeGase saw Adkin’s pickup on Highway O, and he stopped the driver at the intersection of Highways O and T. Degase searched the truck and found the methamphetamine.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures will start on Monday, November 21, and end on Wednesday, November 23. According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment...
BRANSON, MO
933kwto.com

Prosecutors Charge 2 in Springfield Car Theft

Two men are now facing charges after allegedly stealing a car from a student near the Missouri State University campus in early November. According to police, Marshfield native Jordan Dickerson and Antonio Benford of Bernie approached the victim on November 6 near a home on Cherry Street near the Sigma Kappa sorority house.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Mountain Home man pleads not guilty to ‘extensive’ drug activity

A rural Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and entered a not guilty plea to a number of charges filed against him. The charges against 22-year-old Uriah Plez Jones stem from a November 2 incident and include drug possession, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and violating parole.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
933kwto.com

Two People Dead in Shooting In Branson

The Taney County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two people. A Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said shots were reported fired near Rinehart Road in Branson. Deputies found two people dead. The Sheriff’s Department said they can’t release many details at the moment.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

REPORT: A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri RoadSnacks (a website that helps people understand what it’s like to live in different parts of […]
MISSOURI STATE

