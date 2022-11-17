Forsyth, Mo. city leaders hopeful approved pay increases will recruit, retain police force following officer resignations

AVA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Ava is charged with attempted drug trafficking after the sheriff found 91 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup. Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a house on west Highway 14 on Monday. They found Vincent Adkins, 43, left by the time they arrived. Sheriff Chris DeGase saw Adkin’s pickup on Highway O, and he stopped the driver at the intersection of Highways O and T. Degase searched the truck and found the methamphetamine.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO