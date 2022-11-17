ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian

Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New website launched by Lee County for Hurricane Ian Debris

Lee County launched a new Hurricane Ian Debris website to relay information effectively to residents. According to the Lee County government, the website will feature a one-stop location with tips, data, timelines, photos, videos, and other important information about Ian’s debris collection efforts. Visit the new Lee County Hurricane...
WINKNEWS.com

Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding 

Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28. 
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted

Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Matlacha traffic impacting travel in SWFL

First, people couldn’t get to Matlacha after Hurricane Ian, but since a bridge got fixed, you can’t seem to keep them off. It’s been about a month since linemen got to work fixing power poles on Pine Island Road and making their way down Matlacha. And sometimes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown bike shop donates bike to Fort Myers Police Department

A downtown Fort Myers bike shop donated a bike to the Fort Myers Police Department to help reach the homeless population. Fort Myers police officers Ryan Beiner and William Beaton make up the Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, as FMPD calls it. The Pedego eclectic bikes, donated by...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman grabs hundreds of dollars from Cape Coral pizzeria

Paradise Pizza in Cape Coral hopes someone can help find a woman who they said took hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman took the cash when the only server in the restaurant went to grab her to-go order. Walking out of a restaurant with a pizza and a side...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian

A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
FORT MYERS, FL

