Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
SHIP program opens helping Cape Coral residents cover insurance deductibles
Cape Coral residents were lining up on Monday just for the chance to apply for the SHIP program to help residents rebuild after Ian, but only if they meet a few requirements. A new program, known as SHIP, can help people living in Cape Coral recover from Hurricane Ian’s damage.
WINKNEWS.com
Seminole Gulf Railway restoring Peace River bridges, needs government funding
The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater train reopened Friday in Fort Myers for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit Sept. 28. That source of entertainment is a small portion of the business provided to Southwest Florida by the Seminole Gulf Railway. The railway is in peril and is hoping for...
Cape Coral accepting applications to insurance deductible program
Residents have until December 9 to apply for up to $10,000 in grant money to help with payments of an insurance deductible.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach hopes to be back to normal this time next year
Back up and running within a year. That is the plan from the vice mayor of Fort Myers Beach as they continue to recover from the destruction of Ian. The former mayor of Fort Myers Beach has a five-year plan to rebuild, which has some people rethinking how long they may stay on the island.
Fishermen's Village plans for multi-million dollar expansion
Before they take their plans to the board in January, they are first hoping to get some community input on their development plans.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian
Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
WINKNEWS.com
Golden Gate residents, planning commission oppose proposed location of behavioral health center
David Lawrence Center, which has been providing mental health services to Collier County for about five decades, didn’t receive a positive recommendation from the Collier County Planning Commission last week for the location of its new behavioral health center. The proposed location for a 64,000-square-foot, 102-bed facility is on...
WINKNEWS.com
New website launched by Lee County for Hurricane Ian Debris
Lee County launched a new Hurricane Ian Debris website to relay information effectively to residents. According to the Lee County government, the website will feature a one-stop location with tips, data, timelines, photos, videos, and other important information about Ian’s debris collection efforts. Visit the new Lee County Hurricane...
WINKNEWS.com
Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding
Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28.
Marconews.com
Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted
Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
WINKNEWS.com
Matlacha traffic impacting travel in SWFL
First, people couldn’t get to Matlacha after Hurricane Ian, but since a bridge got fixed, you can’t seem to keep them off. It’s been about a month since linemen got to work fixing power poles on Pine Island Road and making their way down Matlacha. And sometimes...
capecoralbreeze.com
The city of Cape Coral says they’re on track to have 90 percent of hurricane debris picked up by end of November
The city of Cape Coral is on track to have 90 percent of the debris from the Hurricane picked up by the end of November. The second and third passes are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. Since debris collection began on Oct. 5, the city...
floridapolitics.com
Perfect paradise: How the CIA helped fight developers eyeing Sanibel Island
Developers have had their eyes on the island for almost 200 years. Sanibel tried to kill me twice, once with riptides, the other with alligators. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, the island manages to occupy a place in my heart. Maybe it’s because when I was a kid...
WINKNEWS.com
Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral
Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown bike shop donates bike to Fort Myers Police Department
A downtown Fort Myers bike shop donated a bike to the Fort Myers Police Department to help reach the homeless population. Fort Myers police officers Ryan Beiner and William Beaton make up the Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, as FMPD calls it. The Pedego eclectic bikes, donated by...
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
WINKNEWS.com
Waterway debris cleanup on Fort Myers Beach from Hurricane Ian
We’ve seen the debris lining the streets of Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. But what about all the stuff you can’t see, like debris in or under the water?. On Friday, crews were on Fort Myers Beach working to remove debris from the waterways. The machines used to...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman grabs hundreds of dollars from Cape Coral pizzeria
Paradise Pizza in Cape Coral hopes someone can help find a woman who they said took hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman took the cash when the only server in the restaurant went to grab her to-go order. Walking out of a restaurant with a pizza and a side...
New Red Tide alert for Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of 3 additional red tide blooms.
WINKNEWS.com
Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian
A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
Comments / 0