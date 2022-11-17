ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens woman arrested for attempted burglary; terroristic threats

By Brandon Kyc
 4 days ago

SHESHEQUIN TWP. Pa. ( WETM ) — An Athens woman has been arrested following an incident where police say she attempted to break into a residence and made threats toward the resident.

According to the criminal complaint, Ashley Kennedy, of Athens, Pa., was arrested after an incident occurred on Oct. 27, at a residence on Sheshequin Road in Sheshequin Twp.

The complaint claims that police responded to the residence for an active burglary in progress, but when police arrived no burglary had taken place.

The complaint says that the resident inside the home told police that Ashley Kennedy had shown up to the house around 9 a.m. and tried to kick in the front door.

The report says the resident observed Kennedy from an upstairs window kicking the door and banging on it with a hatchet while yelling obscene threats. The resident also claimed that Kennedy was carrying a handgun and was waving it around.

The report states that Kennedy fled soon after in a dark-colored vehicle. The officer reported in the claim that they observed multiple hatchet marks on the door.

Kennedy was later found and arrested and is being charged with the following:

  • Criminal Attempt- Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present
  • Terroristic Threats With the intent to terrorize another
  • Criminal Mischief – Damage Property

Kennedy is scheduled to have a Preliminary Hearing on Wednesday, November 23, at 9 a.m. in Towanda.

