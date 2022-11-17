ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Downtown Freeport left without power after contractor damages transformer

By John Clark
 4 days ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several blocks in downtown Freeport were left without power on Thursday after a ComED subcontractor damaged a transformer during scheduled maintenance.

Downtown businesses and traffic signals were left without power after the incident, which happened at 2:40 p.m., officials said.

In a release, the City said ComEd is working to rectify the issue, but no estimated time of a repair was given.

At 4:34 p.m., ComEd said power had been restored.

