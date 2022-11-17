Downtown Freeport left without power after contractor damages transformer
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several blocks in downtown Freeport were left without power on Thursday after a ComED subcontractor damaged a transformer during scheduled maintenance.
Downtown businesses and traffic signals were left without power after the incident, which happened at 2:40 p.m., officials said.
In a release, the City said ComEd is working to rectify the issue, but no estimated time of a repair was given.
At 4:34 p.m., ComEd said power had been restored.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0