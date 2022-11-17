ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

What could a Justin Jefferson contract extension look like?

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U301c_0jEnwjU600

The Minnesota Vikings are enjoying the most success they have had since 2017 this season with an 8-1 start and there are already questions coming about an extension for Justin Jefferson.

While it is a bit premature, we are only two months away from Jefferson being able to negotiate his first extension as a professional football player.

With all of the recent extensions that players have signed, it is important to understand what the market is telling us so we can make an informed opinion on what the extension could look like.

I also went to Twitter to see what others thought it could look like and we got some interesting results. Let’s take a look at the history of wide receiver extensions and some different proposed contract extensions.

List

Past extensions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wt59c_0jEnwjU600
Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) hugs Washington Commanders offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) after their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In order to understand what Jefferson could sign an extension for, let’s look at some recent extensions.

I group them into two bubbles: players on rookie contracts and players on second contracts. Due to the age disparity between the two, how they approach getting their next extension can be quite different. In fact, it’s very different.

Players on second contracts

  • Tyreek Hill-4 years/$120 million
  • Davante Adams-5 years/$140 million
  • Stefon Diggs-4 years/$96 million

It’s important to know that these three signed those extensions at 28 years old and already had gotten a nice second payday. In doing so with these deals, it’s possibly the last time that they could cash in. Hill’s contract has a very bloated final year that he likely never sees the money from which is why it’s at $30 million.

Players signing second contracts

  • A.J. Brown-4 years/$100 million
  • D.K. Metcalf-3 years/$72 million
  • Terry McLaurin-3 years/$69.6 million
  • Chris Godwin-3 years/$60 million
  • Mike Williams-3 years/$60 million
  • Diontae Johnson-2 years/$36.71 million
  • D.J. Moore-3 years/$61.88 million
  • Courtland Sutton-4 years/$60 million
  • Deebo Samuel-3 years/$71.55 million

The common theme with these contracts is that they are all set up so the player can cash in on one more big contract before they turn 30. It also should be noted that only one of these players (Mike Williams) was drafted in the first round but the Chargers declined his fifth-year option due to a late breakout because of injuries.

How does that impact what Jefferson chooses to do? Well, he will be 23 when he can start negotiating the contract and will be 26 when the new contract kicks in after the 5th year option. The idea is that Jefferson could cash in big at the age of 28 when receiver contracts will be even more than they are now.

5 years/$155 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWGDd_0jEnwjU600
Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs after a catch against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The editor of Pro Football Talk Michael David Smith proposed this one which I found fascinating.

It is $1 million more in average annual value than Hill’s deal and $15 more than Adam’s total value. I think the value of $31 million on an annual basis is spot on for being the best wide receiver in football.

The tricky thing here is the total length being five years. I think the Vikings will definitely want a longer-term deal for both flexibility and to ensure Jefferson remains a Viking for a long time.

3 years/$100 million fully guaranteed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1vtR_0jEnwjU600
Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a reception over Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This one will surpass the AAV mark by a good $3 million, but with how wide receiver prices have skyrocketed over the past year, this doesn’t feel like a stretch. This would put him right in prime negotiating range for a new deal when he turns 28. I think this one is pretty likely but the fully guaranteed angle might not be something the Vikings want to do outside of Kirk Cousins.

8 years/$280 million fully guaranteed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yr0Wn_0jEnwjU600
Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass in front of Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This one is something that I really like. Ed is thinking along the lines of what Patrick Mahomes got with his rolling guarantees where you can use a lot of flexibility in making things worthwhile with the cap.

Literally anything

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jv4Ar_0jEnwjU600
Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reacts after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

There are quite a few who would give Jefferson literally anything they have to keep him under contract, even going as far as using the term infinityl

My opinion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQoht_0jEnwjU600
Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) gets yards after the catch as Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) moves in for the tackle during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are going to be in a tough spot, but they can do a lot to make things work with the salary cap. They have one more truly inexpensive season that they can put some money onto to help spread it out and the cap will be going up significantly. The best route for the Vikings is a really long-term deal but I don’t see Jefferson wanting to sign it. Overall, I think it will end up being a short-term deal that will benefit both sides.

Prediction: 3 years/$96 million with $80 million guaranteed

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
WILSON, LA
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Chiefs fans take over SoFi Stadium in embarrassing moment for Chargers (Video)

SoFi Stadium was filled with Kansas City Chiefs fans for the Los Angeles Chargers home game on Sunday Night Football. Prior to Week 11, it was revealed that the Sunday Night Football game would be changed. In place of the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game, NBC had the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the rival Kansas City Chiefs. This game was an opportunity for the Chargers to gain ground on the Chiefs in the AFC West standings, especially with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders well out of the picture.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Film Room: What happened on Stefon Diggs touchdown coverage bust?

Another week, another Cleveland Browns coverage bust. This latest bust provided the Buffalo Bills with seven points just before the half, leading to a 10-point swing as they got another three out of the half. The Browns lost the game 31-23, wasting yet another solid showing from their backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. What better opportunity for another edition of Browns Film Room?
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Patriots could potentially lose captain for season with 'serious' thigh injury

The New England Patriots managed to eke out a win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but they might have lost center and team captain David Andrews in the process. NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport is reporting that it’s feared the veteran offensive lineman suffered a serious injury that would potentially keep him out for the rest of the season. Of course, Andrews will have to undergo more tests to confirm, but the initial news wasn’t good.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy