Wake County, NC

WITN

Police charge man with murder following Rocky Mount stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges surrounding a murder in one Eastern Carolina city. Rocky Mount police said that they arrested Thomas Mercer, 41, and charged him with second degree murder. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a stabbing in the 1200 block of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Shaw University files civil rights complaint after controversial traffic stop

Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during an Oct. 5 trip. Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WRAL

Rocky Mount police searching for shooting suspects

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police obtained arrest warrants Friday afternoon for a 29-year-old man they say was involved in a shooting earlier this week. Police are looking for Michael Fields for his role in the Wednesday shooting on Boyd Court near Kinlaw Court. On Friday, police released a photo of Fields.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

