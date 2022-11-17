ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Isle County, VT

WCAX

Transgender Remembrance Day honors victims of violence

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Pride Center of Vermont was joined by other organizations and the community in Montpelier on Sunday to commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance. It’s an annual observance to honor and remember trans, nonbinary and gender nonconforming people who have lost their lives to violence rooted in hate.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

New charges in connection with Burlington murder

This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Some Fairfax residents call for revote on $36.5M school bond

Vermont's slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking, and the state says that's holding back fresh, local meat from the market.
FAIRFAX, VT
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry

A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art.
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

St. Johnsbury schools looking into a homeless student policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom community is considering adopting a policy that would protect and support homeless students. This comes after Saint Johnsbury’s Development Review Board recently voted that the Fairbanks inn was violating town zoning rules. The DRB says the hotel has been operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.” Town manager Chad Whitehead says they want the best for those living there, but this isn’t sustainable.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Vermonters participate in worldwide ‘Cranksgiving’ event

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike race to help others get food on the table this holiday season was held Saturday in Burlington. The Old Spokes Home bike store in the old north end teamed up with Feeding Chittenden to celebrate something called ‘Cranksgiving’. Bike riders pedal around the area hitting different grocery stores to pick up thanksgiving supplies.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway

Will the Fairfax school bond be able to pass a second time? A petition for a revote was handed into the town office on Friday.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

18th Annual Tibet Festival

Burlington bike shop Old Spokes Home hosts race to benefit Feeding Chittenden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Hearings go remote after worker allegedly had gun in Vt. courthouse

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County court hearings were canceled Friday and will be remote Monday and Tuesday after court officials say a worker allegedly had a gun in the courthouse. Officials say the person did not make any threats, but the court took immediate security and precautionary measures. So...
WCAX

A challenge, can you write 50-thousand words in 30 days?

Emerge Vermont is an organization that recruits and trains Democratic women who want to run for elected office.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington City Council to consider ranked choice voting, all-resident voting

This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Sunday, November 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. There’s an event at the Space on Main in Bradford today for girls who code, called Girls Who Code! From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can find a supportive environment made up of peers and role models with whom to learn about robotics and web design. Organizers say the mission is to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what programmers look like. This event is free.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the St. Johnsbury community and surrounding areas are showing their support for a local family after their son died by suicide. More than a thousand people in St. Johnsbury and the surrounding area have joined the Noah’s Act community on Facebook. Many people on it are posting pictures in pink to show support as well as push for legislative action.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

In the Garden: Houseplant variations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though we’re almost through with November, there are still ways to maintain a diverse garden in the wintertime. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer walk us through different varieties of houseplants on this week’s In the Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

If you're sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man facing slew of charges following Newport Center arrest

NEWPORT CENTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges in Newport Center early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active burglary on Vermont Route 105 at around 12:50 a.m. Police say that Anthony Bolio allegedly broke into a locked and occupied residence he was...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Williston annual turkey drive brings in the birds

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was Turkey Day at the Williston Community Food Shelf. The volunteer organization held their annual turkey drive Saturday morning. Community members could drive up and drop off a turkey or side dishes and registered clients could come in and get them. The food shelf has held the drive for about 15 years and organizers say they’re happy to be able to provide the service to those who need help.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Hank

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
MILTON, VT

