Transgender Remembrance Day honors victims of violence
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Pride Center of Vermont was joined by other organizations and the community in Montpelier on Sunday to commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance. It’s an annual observance to honor and remember trans, nonbinary and gender nonconforming people who have lost their lives to violence rooted in hate.
New charges in connection with Burlington murder
Some Fairfax residents call for revote on $36.5M school bond
Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry
St. Johnsbury schools looking into a homeless student policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northeast Kingdom community is considering adopting a policy that would protect and support homeless students. This comes after Saint Johnsbury’s Development Review Board recently voted that the Fairbanks inn was violating town zoning rules. The DRB says the hotel has been operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.” Town manager Chad Whitehead says they want the best for those living there, but this isn’t sustainable.
Vermonters participate in worldwide ‘Cranksgiving’ event
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike race to help others get food on the table this holiday season was held Saturday in Burlington. The Old Spokes Home bike store in the old north end teamed up with Feeding Chittenden to celebrate something called ‘Cranksgiving’. Bike riders pedal around the area hitting different grocery stores to pick up thanksgiving supplies.
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
18th Annual Tibet Festival
Hearings go remote after worker allegedly had gun in Vt. courthouse
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County court hearings were canceled Friday and will be remote Monday and Tuesday after court officials say a worker allegedly had a gun in the courthouse. Officials say the person did not make any threats, but the court took immediate security and precautionary measures. So...
A challenge, can you write 50-thousand words in 30 days?
Burlington City Council to consider ranked choice voting, all-resident voting
A Vermont 11-year-old boy opens up on his battle again Type One Diabetes
With November being American Diabetes Month, students at Champlain College paired up with the UVM Children’s Hospital for a good cause. The college’s eSports team held a 48-hour gaming livestream last week to raise money for the hospital. According to his mom, Briggs Page has always been fascinated with the world of gaming. “I don’t […]
What to Do: Sunday, November 20
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. There’s an event at the Space on Main in Bradford today for girls who code, called Girls Who Code! From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can find a supportive environment made up of peers and role models with whom to learn about robotics and web design. Organizers say the mission is to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what programmers look like. This event is free.
A 12-year-old died by suicide, now his family is hoping to create change
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the St. Johnsbury community and surrounding areas are showing their support for a local family after their son died by suicide. More than a thousand people in St. Johnsbury and the surrounding area have joined the Noah’s Act community on Facebook. Many people on it are posting pictures in pink to show support as well as push for legislative action.
5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district
Voters in Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne, South Burlington and Williston overwhelmingly supported the plan to connect every address to fiber. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district.
In the Garden: Houseplant variations
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though we’re almost through with November, there are still ways to maintain a diverse garden in the wintertime. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer walk us through different varieties of houseplants on this week’s In the Garden.
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
Man facing slew of charges following Newport Center arrest
NEWPORT CENTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges in Newport Center early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active burglary on Vermont Route 105 at around 12:50 a.m. Police say that Anthony Bolio allegedly broke into a locked and occupied residence he was...
Williston annual turkey drive brings in the birds
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was Turkey Day at the Williston Community Food Shelf. The volunteer organization held their annual turkey drive Saturday morning. Community members could drive up and drop off a turkey or side dishes and registered clients could come in and get them. The food shelf has held the drive for about 15 years and organizers say they’re happy to be able to provide the service to those who need help.
Pets with Potential: Meet Hank
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 5-year-old male dog named Hank. Hank was found as a stray in Milton. He is a very large boy at over 100 pounds. He is very sweet with everyone that he meets and looks forward to meeting you.
