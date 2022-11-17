Read full article on original website
Christmas movie-themed floats line streets for Holiday in the Park Parade
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Floats lined the streets in Lawton for the Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday in the Park Parade Saturday night. One hundred organizations participated, decorating floats in line with the Christmas movie theme. Everyone lined up on C Ave. and went all the way to Elmer Thomas...
Free Skate in the Park
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The winter festivities in Elmer Thomas Park continued Sunday morning with two hours of free ice skating. From 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. visitors did their best to stay upright in the rink. Lawton Hawks athletics sponsored the event so there was no cost to rent...
49th Annual Craft Show
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some folks got a head start on Christmas shopping at the 49th Annual Craft Show. Hundreds of vendors set up at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton selling unique, handcrafted goods and food. Kids who spotted potential gifts at the event could ask Santa and Mrs....
City of Lawton announces Thanksgiving hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced several schedule changes for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. According to a press release, City of Lawton offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving. The Lawton Public Library will also be closed both days...
Faith Based Church held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s the season of giving and Faith Based Church provided Thanksgiving food for the community for the 25th year. Faith Based Church partnered with First Methodist Church for their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday morning. The goal was to provide food for up to 2000 people...
Kids entrepreneurs day at the Lawton Farmers market
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmers Market gave children a chance to be entrepreneurs Saturday morning. Kids had a fun opportunity to gain experience selling products to customers. Logan Harwood is just 14-years-old, he’s been baking and donating the money raised to charity for almost five years. Harwood...
Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department stayed busy fighting a house fire Saturday morning. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Cherry Ave. Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic. Fire marshals told our photographer on scene no one was injured, and the homeowners...
Burlington Coat Factory is Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
We've been hearing rumors online and elsewhere for months about the possibility of Burlington Coat Factory coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. Well, we've finally gotten confirmation from reliable sources and it's true, we'll be getting a Burlington in town. So where will the new department store be located and when will it be opening?
First Alert Forecast- The Uphill Climb to Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today we sit in cool fall-like temperatures, but we’ll gradually warm over the next few days before dropping back down with a front just in time for Thanksgiving. We start our Saturday with cloud cover and work our way up to the clear, sunny 40s...
Unit ‘re-patching’ ceremony held on Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - To those who have never served in the military a patch may seem like nothing more than a piece of fabric. But to those who have or currently serve, a patch is symbol of identity and a symbol which also shows off the unit they represent.
World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wraps in Duncan
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2022 World Senior Professional Bull Riding Finals wrapped up Saturday evening at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center. Sixty bull riders ended the year with the three-day event. It’s open to anybody, with the youngest rider being 12-years-old and the oldest at 57.
Fire set inside of Lawton business
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at a Lawton business on Thursday, after officials said someone intentionally set fire to the inside of the store. LFD crews were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the Dollar General store on 67th...
Seventeen soldiers honored in Fort Sill Retirement Ceremony
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Seventeen Fort Sill soldiers donned their dress blues one last time on Friday, as they retire and head into their next chapter. Fort Sill officials held a special ceremony to honor them, along with one civilian contractor who was also retiring, on Friday afternoon at Cache Creek Chapel.
Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicks off in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Conference kicked off in Lawton Sunday morning. People have come to southwest Oklahoma from all over the state for the three day conference. Sunday night, people took to the stage for open mic night, and Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Dr....
Conference in Lawton brings attention to missing Indigenous people.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The conference started Sunday and is taking place inside the Apache Casino in Lawton. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women of South West Oklahoma said they have been working hard all year long to put this conference together. Gene ‘Ironman’ Smith is a Native American metal...
Woman severely burned in late night house fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman was sent to the hospital late Thursday night, following a house fire in Lawton. According to a city of Lawton press release, crews were called to 2205 NW Pollard at 10:15 p.m. on Thursday after reports that occupants were trapped inside a burning home.
Eisenhower High School holds Native American Heritage Month assembly
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On the morning of Friday, November 18, at a pep rally at Eisenhower High School, the Native American Club had the opportunity to share part of their culture with the students and show them a little bit of what they do and what it looks like.
Woman seriously injured in a house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday evening around 10:14 p.m. Lawton Fire Department was dispatched to a home on fire with a woman inside. The neighbors across the street saw the fire and called 911. “All we could hear after that you know is this woman inside screaming for help,” Clark...
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15
I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
The Wichita Falls Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Call Field and Fairway shortly after 7 a.m. According to the officials, the wreck involved a silver Lincoln Navigator and a gray GMC Yukon.
