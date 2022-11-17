Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores three gold stocks to watch in November
So far in November, gold has experienced a phase of retrieval, with the index going up by 10% over a fortnight. Nevertheless, there are visible signs of losing momentum, with the falls noticed throughout equity markets. So far in November, gold has experienced a phase of retrieval, with the index...
kalkinemedia.com
Are these under $5 TSX metals and mining stocks worth exploring?
Sherritt’s adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2022 was C$ 37.4 million. Polymet’s cash was noted at US$ 8.6 million on September 30, 2022. In Q3 2022, Sherritt’s revenue was noted at C$ 30.2 million. The S&P/TSX Materials Index accounts for 11.69 per cent of the total index and...
kalkinemedia.com
Which dividend stocks can investors look at right now?
Dividends provide stable income to investors even if the stock price is turbulent in the short term. For this reason, many investors look for dividend stocks during economic uncertainties. Amid the rising interest rates, the Bank of England has warned that the UK will go through a prolonged recession. Inflation...
kalkinemedia.com
Wrkr, Jaxsta and SDI: 3 tech penny stocks to explore on Monday | Kalkine Media
Jaxsta (ASX: JXT) announces the pre- launch of vinyl.com. Wrkr (ASX: WRK) has partnered with Link Group to provide of a range of employer software solutions. The US FDA approves SDI’s (ASX: SDI) amalgam replacement product ‘Stela’. SDI likely to launch Stela in US in Q1FY24. Watch this show for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Which stocks to watch as restaurant insolvencies accelerate?
The latest data has revealed that restaurants in the UK are shutting down faster than during the pandemic. The primary reasons behind these closures are said to be surging energy costs, staff shortages, and falling demand. The UK's hospitality sector has recently been among the most impacted sectors. First, hotels...
kalkinemedia.com
Buffett's Berkshire boosts stakes in Japan's five biggest trading houses
TOKYO (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, has raised its stakes in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses by more than 1 percentage point to over 6%, according to its regulatory filings. Berkshire's stakes have increased to 6.59% from 5.04% in Mitsubishi Corp, to 6.62%...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) shares trading in green today?
Core Lithium shares were trading at AU$1.41 per share, up 0.36% on ASX today (21 November) at 4.34 PM AEDT. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.54% down at 17,006.60 points at the same time. Shares of lithium company Core Lithium Limited (ASX:CXO) were trading in the green...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold slips to over 1-week low as Fed policy clouds outlook
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a fourth straight session on Monday due to a stronger dollar, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance clouding the outlook for non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.6% to $1,739.31 per ounce at 0931 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest level since...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to rise despite weak Wall Street closing
The Australian share market is expected to rebound on Tuesday. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 is likely to open 33 points or 0.45% higher. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.13%, the S&P 500 fell 0.39%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.09% lower. The Australian share...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 rises at open; Virgin Money gains nearly 15%
Australian shares opened higher on Tuesday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 11.10 points, or 0.16%, to 7,150.40. On Monday, the benchmark index fell 0.2% to 7,139.3 points. Australian shares opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street closing on a weak note in the overnight trading session.
kalkinemedia.com
What’s up with BWX’s (ASX:BWX) shares lately?
BWX’s shares have been on temporary trading suspension since 29 August 2022. This suspension was triggered by the company’s delayed FY22 financial results. Shares of the multinational natural beauty manufacturer BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) have been on a trading suspension since 29 August 2022. The company had requested ASX for an immediate voluntarily suspension from trading in relation to its pending full-year financial results ending 30 June 2022. BWX’s shares were to remain suspended until the release of FY22 results.
kalkinemedia.com
JP Morgan remains world's biggest systemically important bank
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - JP Morgan remains the world's most systemically important bank according to the latest rankings of top banks from the G20's Financial Stability Board published on Monday. The FSB began the annual rankings after the global financial crisis over a decade ago, requiring the world's biggest...
kalkinemedia.com
Up 214% in a month, what’s up with Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1)?
Lithium-focused exploration firm Winsome Resources will be raising AU$6.8 million to accelerate its lithium projects. The shares of the company have gained more than 214% in the last month of trade on the ASX. In the last year, the shares have surged 360% on the ASX. Founded in April 2021...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: How does Bitcoin work?
Bitcoin is both a blockchain network and a cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s mainnet is a distributed ledger, which means recordkeeping is not centralised but distributed over a large number of participants. Bitcoins Pseudonynmous founder Satoshi Nakamoto imagined Bitcoin as ‘electronic cash’ or virtual money. Money makes sense only when records are properly maintained and there is no doublespending. The holder should have the ability to use the money once, and the subsequent right to spend should be passed on to the recipient. Know more about how does Bitcoin actually work in this video by Kalkine Media.
kalkinemedia.com
How are Whitehaven’s (ASX:WHC) shares faring today?
Whitehaven’s shares were trading 1.709% stronger on ASX as of 12:21 PM AEDT today. Recently, Whitehaven shared its updated FY23 guidance. Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) were trading in the green territory on ASX on Monday afternoon. The company’s share price gained by 1.709% on ASX to AU$8.330 per share at 12:21 PM AEDT today (21 November 2022).
kalkinemedia.com
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc expected to post earnings of 84cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 22. * The Laval Quebec-based company is expected to report a 21.6% increase in revenue to $17.285 billion from $14.22 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is for earnings of 84 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 6.1% in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is C$68.75, above its last closing price of C$62.06. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.74 0.73 0.85 Beat 17.2 Apr. 30 2022 0.54 0.53 0.55 Beat 3.3 Jan. 31 2022 0.64 0.63 0.70 Beat 10.4 Oct. 31 2021 0.66 0.67 0.65 Missed -2.3 Jul. 0.67 0.65 0.71 Beat 9.4 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 0.43 0.42 0.52 Beat 22.6 Jan. 31 2021 0.58 0.56 0.56 Met -0.1 Oct. 31 2020 0.53 0.51 0.66 Beat 28.5 This summary was machine generated November 18 at 22:03 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Smucker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $191.1 million. The Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.40 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
kalkinemedia.com
FTX shows need to regulate crypto before it gets big, says Bank of England
LONDON (Reuters) - The implosion of cryptocurrency exchange ETX shows the need to bring the crypto world within the regulatory framework, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday. FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, has said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1...
kalkinemedia.com
Is Dogecoin a meme coin?
Within cryptocurrencies, there are confusing categories like native tokens, gaming coins, meme coins and so on. Bitcoin was launched as a serious project, and the intention was to disrupt the traditional payments system. Dogecoin has earned its identity only as a meme token, perhaps because it was launched with little-intended...
kalkinemedia.com
Perenti (ASX:PRN) and ABB to jointly search for decarbonisation solutions
Perenti and ABB has entered into an agreement under which companies will explore services that will focus electrification of client’s operations. In financial year 2023, the company expects revenue between AU$2.6 and AU$2.7 billion. The company targets revenue of AU$2.5 billion in FY25. Diversified mining services group Perenti Limited...
Comments / 0