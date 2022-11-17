Read full article on original website
jaycee
4d ago
didn't she lie that she was in the njsp? scary these 2 bozos investigate real cops doing real police work..
3
NJ gas station robbed twice during weekend by same man
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A burglar admitted robbing the same Sunoco gas station twice during the weekend. Egg Harbor Township police said they found the window to the station on Delilah Road at the Airport Circle broken early Saturday around 1:35 a.m. Cash, lottery tickets, several cartons of cigarettes...
NJ prison officer admits ‘cruel and unusual’ brutal beat-downs
A corrections officer at a prison in South Jersey has admitted to his role in violating the civil rights of inmates, involving brutal beat-downs that went unreported. John Makos, of Millville, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Friday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. The 42-year-old Makos said he never...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Say Teen Was Going 40 MPH Over Speed Limit in Nasty Accident
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say charges have been filed against a 17-year-old who was driving at over 40 MPH above a posted speed limit when he caused a nasty accident earlier this month that injured himself and two other teenagers. The crash happened just after 7 AM on Tuesday,...
South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police
A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
$3B canals, housing proposed for ex-airport in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast. But...
South Jersey Ex-Convict Admits Possessing Fentanyl, Weapons: Prosecutor
A 53-year-old ex-convict admitted possessing fentanyl and weapons, authorities said. Anthony Johnson, of Bridgeton, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 17 to an indictment charging him with the unlawful possession of fentanyl and certain persons not to possess firearms, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On July...
New Jersey woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 17-month-old son
A New Jersey woman convicted in July of killing her 17-month-old son in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Camden County Judge Gwendolyn Blue served the life sentence to Heather Reynolds, 45, on Nov. 15, nearly three and a half months after a jury found the defendant guilty of murder.
Atlantic City man with warrants arrested with loaded ‘ghost gun,’ police say
An Atlantic City man with outstanding warrants for assault and harassment was found with a loaded gun Friday, police said. Alton El, 41, had active warrants from April, court records show. Complaints about loitering put Surveillance Center personnel’s focus on the 1300 block of Atlantic Avenue just after 4 p.m.,...
South Jersey mother gets life without parole in death of 17-month-old son
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey woman convicted of murder in the death of her 17-month-old son 4 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Judge Gwendolyn Blue also sentenced 45-year-old Heather Reynolds of Sicklerville last week to concurrent terms on child endangerment and drug counts.
South Jersey Pair Bilked Victim Out Of $600K, Laundered Money: Prosecutor
A pair of South Jersey residents has been indicted on money laundering and theft charges, authorities said. Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, both of Egg Harbor Township were indicted on Thursday, Nov. 17 for charges stemming from a multi-year social engineering scheme that resulted in financial losses of over $600,000 from one victim, millions of dollars in bad checks, and identity theft damages, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs
Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
EHT man arrested after allegedly breaking into same gas station store twice
An Egg Harbor Township man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly broke into the same gas station convenience store for the second time in less than 24 hours. Police were first called to the Sunoco gas station at the Airport Circle at 1:35 a.m. Saturday, Lt. Larry Graham said.
NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
Blatstein & Post Brothers: $3 Billion Bader Field Atlantic City Project
On Friday, November 18, 2022, we broke the news that Bart Blatstein would be making a major announcement about a proposed large-scale development project in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It is no accident that Blatstein made today’s official announcement under the backdrop of the construction site of Blatstein’s $100 million...
Dylan Ianncelli, of Pitman, Sentenced To 151 Month Prison Term For Trafficking & Unlawfully Possessing Firearms
A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man with five prior felony convictions was sentenced on November 16, 2022 to 151 months in prison for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Dylan Ianncelli, 29, of Pitman, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
N.J. corrections officer admits assaulting inmates at state prison, officials say
A corrections officer at a state prison in Cumberland County admitted Friday that he worked with others to assault inmates there, federal prosecutors said. John Makos, 42, of Millville pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deprive the inmates of their civil rights, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office.
Police: Burglary suspect found sleeping on stranger’s couch
CAPE MAY, N.J. — A man is facing trespassing and burglary charges after police say they found him sleeping on a stranger’s couch days after breaking into another home. The Cape May Police Department said in a news release that Kevin T. Traughber was found sleeping on the couch inside an unoccupied residence. A friend of the homeowner found Traughber while checking on the property. In the news release, police said Traughber had gained access to the house through an unlocked door.
Have You Seen Her? Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Missing 15-year-old
According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Graves was last seen in the 500 block of North Raleigh Avenue in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood of the city. Last wearing powder blue shirt, blue jeans, white Nike Air Force sneakers. How to help police. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of...
Gov Murphy: Major national event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday during an interview. Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City. Murphy confirmed that this mega...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies
Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
