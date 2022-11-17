CAPE MAY, N.J. — A man is facing trespassing and burglary charges after police say they found him sleeping on a stranger’s couch days after breaking into another home. The Cape May Police Department said in a news release that Kevin T. Traughber was found sleeping on the couch inside an unoccupied residence. A friend of the homeowner found Traughber while checking on the property. In the news release, police said Traughber had gained access to the house through an unlocked door.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO