ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 7

jaycee
4d ago

didn't she lie that she was in the njsp? scary these 2 bozos investigate real cops doing real police work..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police

A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Pair Bilked Victim Out Of $600K, Laundered Money: Prosecutor

A pair of South Jersey residents has been indicted on money laundering and theft charges, authorities said. Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, both of Egg Harbor Township were indicted on Thursday, Nov. 17 for charges stemming from a multi-year social engineering scheme that resulted in financial losses of over $600,000 from one victim, millions of dollars in bad checks, and identity theft damages, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs

Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ dad is shot dead after argument over dog, wife says

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man was shot and killed during an argument over a dog on Wednesday morning. Township police found Victor Marrero Jr., 39, dead around 10:25 a.m. in the parking lot of the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road around 10:25 a.m., according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Dylan Ianncelli, of Pitman, Sentenced To 151 Month Prison Term For Trafficking & Unlawfully Possessing Firearms

A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man with five prior felony convictions was sentenced on November 16, 2022 to 151 months in prison for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Dylan Ianncelli, 29, of Pitman, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
PITMAN, NJ
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Burglary suspect found sleeping on stranger’s couch

CAPE MAY, N.J. — A man is facing trespassing and burglary charges after police say they found him sleeping on a stranger’s couch days after breaking into another home. The Cape May Police Department said in a news release that Kevin T. Traughber was found sleeping on the couch inside an unoccupied residence. A friend of the homeowner found Traughber while checking on the property. In the news release, police said Traughber had gained access to the house through an unlocked door.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look For Two Men in Hoodies

Officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are interested in finding out the identities of two men. Both are wanted "in reference to ongoing investigations." We'll point out that both men were caught on camera wearing hooded sweatshirts, or "hoodies." If you can identify either of these individuals, you're...
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
69K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy