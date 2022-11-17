ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through November 25

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 19 through Friday, November 25. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Saving money on holiday travel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s almost time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving plans. One of the areas we are keeping a close eye on this year is the gas prices. This year, Gasbuddy expects that gas prices this Thanksgiving will be the highest they have been ever – but that is not the case in Georgia. We have some of the lowest gas prices in the country.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Massive fire destroys historic Midway home

A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon. Leilani Simon arrested...
MIDWAY, GA
multihousingnews.com

Vista Residential Breaks Ground on Savannah Apartments

The luxury project will be part of a master-planned mixed-use development. Vista Residential Partners, in a joint venture with Batson Cook Development Co., has begun construction of Riverchase Vista, a 300-unit luxury apartment community located at 100 Chatham Center South in Savannah, Ga. The ongoing project is part of the master-planned Chatham Center, a mixed use multifamily, business and retail development being built in suburban Savannah. Completion is expected sometime in 2024.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man. It happened Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Montgomery Street. Police are now working to learn what led up to the shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County Fire Services responds to house fire in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services is on the scene of an active house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the structure is fully engulfed. The home is located in the 5800 block of Islands Highway. Multiple fire agencies...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Chatham County shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. Around 10 p.m., police announced detectives were on the scene of the shooting at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. One man was taken into custody, police said. Meanwhile, the man injured was taken […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Ribbon cutting for new Parker’s at the globe on DeRenne Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s officially opened doors to another one of its locations in Savannah. The company’s 73rd location is on East DeRenne Avenue at the iconic globe site. A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the grand opening on Monday. Greg Parker, the CEO of Parker’s,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Traveling begins for Thanksgiving holiday

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Throughout the week leading up to the holiday, folks are coming through airports, like the Hilton Head Island Airport, across the country. On Monday, these passengers saw traffic along their journey and not at their destination. “It was very crowded, especially we came through...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. commissioner explains new fire fee bills

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in unincorporated Chatham County, and you recently got a bill for fire services, you now have more time to pay-up. It comes after county officials decided to extend that deadline by 30 days Friday. “Let me first say, we will not be...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Chance to bring a hero home for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is teaming up with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation to send five service members home to spend holidays with their families. It’s all part of the Home for the Holidays contest. You can nominate a service member...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Skeletal remains found in the 'greater Bluffton area'

Skeletal remains were found in the "greater Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve," on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. In its alert, the sheriff's office said that the cause of death, age, sex, and race of the person was unknown at the...
BLUFFTON, SC

