allongeorgia.com
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through November 25
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, November 19 through Friday, November 25. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
wtoc.com
Ambulance wait times huge topic of discussion during Chatham Co. legislative luncheon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners met with state legislators to find solutions to several community concerns including long ambulance wait times. An issue that folks in Chatham County and across Georgia have felt for the past few years. During the luncheon, Chatham County Commissioner Aaron Whitely, who...
wtoc.com
Saving money on holiday travel
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s almost time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving plans. One of the areas we are keeping a close eye on this year is the gas prices. This year, Gasbuddy expects that gas prices this Thanksgiving will be the highest they have been ever – but that is not the case in Georgia. We have some of the lowest gas prices in the country.
WSAV-TV
Massive fire destroys historic Midway home
A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay. Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon. Leilani Simon arrested...
multihousingnews.com
Vista Residential Breaks Ground on Savannah Apartments
The luxury project will be part of a master-planned mixed-use development. Vista Residential Partners, in a joint venture with Batson Cook Development Co., has begun construction of Riverchase Vista, a 300-unit luxury apartment community located at 100 Chatham Center South in Savannah, Ga. The ongoing project is part of the master-planned Chatham Center, a mixed use multifamily, business and retail development being built in suburban Savannah. Completion is expected sometime in 2024.
‘They’re building up a lot and not expanding the roads,’ Pooler residents react to failure of TSPLOST
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A half billion dollars is how much money the proposed penny sales tax would have provided to pay for what leaders say is much needed transportation improvements in Chatham County. However, the failure of the Transportation Special Local Options Sales Tax (TSPLOST) referendum last week means that many of those projects […]
wtoc.com
Police investigating shooting on Montgomery Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man. It happened Monday afternoon in the 3200 block of Montgomery Street. Police are now working to learn what led up to the shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call...
wtoc.com
Liberty County Fire Services responds to house fire in Midway
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Services is on the scene of an active house fire on Islands Highway in Midway Sunday night. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the structure is fully engulfed. The home is located in the 5800 block of Islands Highway. Multiple fire agencies...
1 Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Highway 80 (Pooler, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a woman. The crash happened on Highway 80 at Continental Boulevard on Friday at noon. According to the officials, an 18-wheeler hauling rollover paper, rolled over on top of a convertible, trapping the woman underneath.
Man injured in Chatham County shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday night. Around 10 p.m., police announced detectives were on the scene of the shooting at the Food Lion on King George Boulevard. One man was taken into custody, police said. Meanwhile, the man injured was taken […]
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting for new Parker’s at the globe on DeRenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s officially opened doors to another one of its locations in Savannah. The company’s 73rd location is on East DeRenne Avenue at the iconic globe site. A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the grand opening on Monday. Greg Parker, the CEO of Parker’s,...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Nov 13 – Nov 19, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. WAFFLE HOUSE #2310. 30 EDDIE RUSHING DR STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (478) 394-0913. Permit Type: Food Service.
wtoc.com
Traveling begins for Thanksgiving holiday
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Throughout the week leading up to the holiday, folks are coming through airports, like the Hilton Head Island Airport, across the country. On Monday, these passengers saw traffic along their journey and not at their destination. “It was very crowded, especially we came through...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. commissioner explains new fire fee bills
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in unincorporated Chatham County, and you recently got a bill for fire services, you now have more time to pay-up. It comes after county officials decided to extend that deadline by 30 days Friday. “Let me first say, we will not be...
WSAV-TV
Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life after Pooler crash
A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to the hospital after an 18-wheeler rolled over on her car shortly after noon on Friday. Construction workers hailed for saving woman’s life …. A serious crash on Highway 80 at Continental Blvd. sent a woman to...
wtoc.com
Chance to bring a hero home for the holidays
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is teaming up with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation to send five service members home to spend holidays with their families. It’s all part of the Home for the Holidays contest. You can nominate a service member...
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
According to the Georgia Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday in Bulloch County. Officials confirmed that five people were injured due to the accident.
wtoc.com
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her son, Quinton Simon. According to the police department, 22-year-old Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.
WJCL
Mother arrested for murder following disappearance of Savannah toddler Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7 p.m.:Police say they believe they have found the remains of Quinton Simon. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Leiliani Simon was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Police say they do not anticipate any other arrests in the...
blufftontoday.com
Skeletal remains found in the 'greater Bluffton area'
Skeletal remains were found in the "greater Bluffton area known as the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve," on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. In its alert, the sheriff's office said that the cause of death, age, sex, and race of the person was unknown at the...
