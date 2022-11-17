Police: Human remains found near Etowah River in Canton

Updated 3:21 p.m. Friday:Human remains were found near the Etowah River in Canton Thursday, Canton Police Department announced.

Officers responded at about 10:19 a.m. Thursday to Reformation Parkway, near the Waleska Street underpass in response to a 911 call due to human skeletal remains being located in the area, the police department reported. The remains will be turned over to the GBI crime lab to be examined.

This incident is actively under investigation.

According to police, additional information will be made available as the investigation progresses and the remains are positively identified.

Anyone with information to is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

This is the third time human remains have been found in the area in the last six months.

June 21, the body of a man was found in a wooded area who was later identified as William Watkins; a Canton man, Jacob Huckabay, has been charged in Watkins’ murder and has pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Another adult man was found dead in the Etowah River July 16. Canton police announced Friday that man was Pedro Hernandez-Santiago. His death was determined to caused by drowning and ruled accidental. His autopsy showed no signs of trauma to the body, though the toxicology report showed methamphetamine was present.

The skeletal remains found Thursday were recovered near Reformation Parkway and Waleska Street in overgrown vegetation being cleared by the property owner, police said.

The Hernandez-Santiago case is not related to other cases, Canton Police reported.

Detectives are investigating to determine whether there are any connections between the skeletal remains recovered Thursday and the William Watkins case.

Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses and will be made available, police said.

“The Canton Police Department would like to emphasize there is no active threat to the public,” Canton Police spokesperson Sgt. Tiffanie Cromer said in a news release Friday.