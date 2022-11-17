Read full article on original website
Related
Essentials To Hosting A Successful Thanksgiving In North Dakota
Lose the stress hosting, the ESSENTIALS to do just that this holiday season!
New Christmas Themed Pop-Up Bar Open In North Dakota
It's the FIRST Christmas themed pop-up bar in North Dakota, and hopefully not the last.
ND Must Have Been Naughty As MN Sends Us Figgy Spam!
Yes Virginia there is a Santa Clause. And he hates you!
Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Fall Food
A survey found the most popular Fall recipes in each state.
North Dakota’s Most Popular Reality TV Show In 2022
A survey was done to find out what reality shows are popular in each state.
North Dakotans: Don’t Feed THIS To Your Dogs On Thanksgiving
Here are things you should avoid feeding your dogs AND things that are safe.
Cheers! Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Holiday Drink
While most of us go for eggnog around the holidays, there are tons of other drinks you might want to try instead (because eggnog is ewww).
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Sometimes size DOES matter and this is a MASSIVE home.
Kenny Chesney & Kelsea Ballerini Are Coming To North Dakota
Here's what you need to know about the "I Go Back" tour coming to North Dakota,
The Best Places To Ski, Snowboard, & Sled In North Dakota
If you're trying to find joy and some happiness this Winter, this might cure your Winter blues.
Opening! North Dakota’s Largest Ski Resort Celebrates 30 Years
Thanks to the snow last week, Huff Hills Ski Area is opening! Here's When!
The Ugliest States In America: Where Does North Dakota Land?
I know we are a flyover state but just how ugly is North Dakota?
Christmas Gifts To Buy Now While Waiting Out A North Dakota Blizzard
Knockout that Christmas Shopping, save time and be ready for the holidays!
Plan Now Your Christmas Tour Across North Dakota
Mark the calendar! This last Road Trip of the year will have you all excited for the holidays with these Christmas Festivities!
Is It Illegal To Warm Up Your Vehicle Unattended In North Dakota?
Here's what the North Dakota Century Code says about the topic.
North Dakota’s Most Popular Christmas Movie Is _______?
A study was done to find the most popular Christmas movie in each state for 2022. Here's what it found!
Watch Out! North Dakota Walmarts Could Start Making You Bring Your Own Bags
Corporate executives say they have been working on ways to eliminate plastic bags since 2021.
Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota
So the temperature's dropped out, and a big winter storm coming possibly by the weekend... Here's a bright note! Tip to easily defrost those windshields in seconds.
6 Things You Better Have For North Dakota Winters
If you're new to the area or would like a few tips to survive our insanely cold winters, here you go!
The Clearest Lake In North Dakota Is About An Hour From Bismarck
A look at the most pristine lake in North Dakota.
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0