Football: Bishop Manogue ready for huge challenge in facing Bishop Gorman for state title

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZoX8_0jEnuUGV00

Ernie Howren has been here before, playing for the state football championship, and he says each team he has taken this far has its own identity, but this team especially so.

This time his son, Logan Howren, is leading the team's offense, and rolling up some spectacular stats this season.

Bishop Manogue will play Bishop Gorman for the 5A state football title at Carson on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

Logan has thrown for 47 touchdowns and 3,059 yards for the 11-2 Miners.

"It means a lot," Ernie said of coaching Logan. "I'm not going to sit here and say, 'Oh it's all about the game.' It's been fun, and I'm really glad I've embraced it. It's very special having him out there."

Logan Howren was a ball boy on the sideline at Reed when he was about 4 or 5 years old. Ernie Howren was the coach at Reed from 2001-16.

Logan said those days of being a young ball boy inspired his love of football.

"Looking up to all the high school players at Reed ... those guys were my heroes back in the day," Logan said.

Bishop Gorman is ranked No. 5 in the nation, according to MaxPreps rankings. Gorman's only loss was to No. 1-ranked Mater Dei the first week of the season.

"They're a great football team all around. We're going to go out there and give them all we have," Logan said.

Manogue's only two losses were to strong, out-of-state powerhouses, Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) and Jesuit (Carmichael, California), the first two weeks of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irmkA_0jEnuUGV00

Logan Howren said the Miners have improved since those games, in physicality and schemes.

This season Ernie Howren won his 10th Regional title, and this will be his fifth time facing Bishop Gorman in the state championship. Gorman has won 11 of the past 12 state titles, including 10 in a row from 2009-18.

"They're such a great program. They do work hard. They have some amazing young men. They have great coach. Everything they do is top notch," Ernie Howren said of Gorman. "When you face a school like that, you've got to be at your best."

He added that the Miners will have to play their best game of the season. He said getting a turnover or two will be critical.

"There's some really football players over there," he said of Gorman. "We're going to have to be physical and play our butts off for 180 plays."

5A State Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDjnT_0jEnuUGV00

Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at Carson,  Bishop Manogue vs. Bishop Gorman.

4A State Championship

Monday at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 7 p.m. Silverado vs. Shadow Ridge.

3A State Championship

Monday at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 12:20 p.m. Truckee vs. SLAM Academy.

2A State Championship

Monday at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 3:40 p.m. Lincoln County vs. The Meadows.

1A State Championship

Monday at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, 9 a.m., Pahranagat Valley vs. Spring Mountain.

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Football: Bishop Manogue ready for huge challenge in facing Bishop Gorman for state title

Reno-Gazette Journal

