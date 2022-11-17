Sinkhole partially swallows utility truck near South Fulton

A utility truck was partially swallowed Thursday by a large sinkhole on a neighborhood road on the border of South Fulton and southwest Atlanta, officials said.

The sinkhole opened up on Orkney Lane near Loch Lomond Drive, about 2½ miles west of I-285, South Fulton police confirmed. Changing groundwater levels often cause sinkholes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and multiple lakes and streams surround Orkney Lane.

Police confirmed that no one was injured when the sinkhole collapsed, but video captured by NewsChopper 2 showed a large utility truck stuck on its side in the center of the opening.

The road will remain closed indefinitely, police said, and the Atlanta Department of Transportation will repair the road.

Representatives for the Atlanta DOT have not responded to questions about the sinkhole.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

