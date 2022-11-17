Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
passporttoeden.com
Top 10 Hidden Gems In Las Vegas
Driving to a random strip mall in Vegas had seemed like a good idea. Then again, maybe it wasn’t. I looked down at my phone and up at the buildings in front of me. There were signs for Korean BBQ, Ramen, and Pho. But I was looking for something different: an Alice In Wonderland-esque cafe with low lights and tall trees and lounge chairs.
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Opens New Thrift Store and Donation Center on Iconic Las Vegas Blvd.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) opened a new retail store on Las Vegas Blvd. to the public on Friday, November 18, 2022. The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store offers tens of thousands of unique clothing, housewares, electronics, and other items generously donated by the community and carefully prepared every day for sale by the store’s forty team members.
thebudgetsavvybride.com
How Much Does a Las Vegas Wedding Cost?
We all know that weddings can get super expensive. Couples in the US spent an average of $28,000 in 2021. Couples who don’t want a large, expensive marriage ceremony often choose to elope to Las Vegas. Clark County, where Vegas is located, has the most lenient of marriage laws in the US. This helps keep costs very affordable and has led to a booming wedding industry. In fact, an average of 70,000 couples marry in Vegas every year. So it’s not surprising that the number one question I’m asked is “How much does a Las Vegas wedding cost?”
Deadly MGM Grand fire changed worldwide safety standards
It was 42 years ago when fire and suffocating smoke raced through the MGM Grand Hotel killing 87 people and injuring more than 600. That tragedy led to sweeping safety changes stretching beyond the Las Vegas Strip.
Pet of the week: Jimmy Choo
Meet Jimmy Choo! He's a five-week-old kitten looking for his forever home in Las Vegas. His rescuers at Community Cat Angels found him in the streets of Las Vegas all alone.
Fox5 KVVU
Coffee mate offers $5K to those who pledge not to run after Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for an excuse to skip that turkey trot this year?. Coffee mate is making that decision much easier by offering two lucky slackers 5-thousand bucks. The makers of the non-dairy creamer say all you have to do is sign a pledge “not to run.”...
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS. Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. This holiday season, Fremont Street Experience is closing out 2022 with an epic lineup of live music and events. Fremont Street Experience has continued to raise the bar with more live entertainment this year than ever before. The historic street continues to be the most electric destination in Las Vegas, with live concerts, holiday events and a legendary New Year’s Eve celebration.
963kklz.com
Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas
Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
8newsnow.com
Seniors at Las Vegas mobile home park receive Thanksgiving meals
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s an update to a story we first brought to you back in September. Residents living in the Royal Mobile Home Park in the northeast valley were having a hard time accessing food and turned to 8 News Now for help. After the original story...
luxury-houses.net
This $9.999 Million Henderson Modern Home offers Unparalleled Artistic Beauty Unrivaled Anywhere in The Las Vegas Valley Area
7 Talus Court, Henderson, Nevada is a guard-gated Ascaya property in a location that simply cannot be replicated with Indoor and outdoor appeal have been masterfully blended, seamlessly merging both industrial and natural elements. This Home in Henderson offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Talus Court, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Las Vegas police to serve 2,500 families with Thanksgiving meal giveaway
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with its Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Appears to Be Planning a New Paradise Location
Raising Cane’s may be opening another restaurant near Sunset Park
8newsnow.com
Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
jammin1057.com
This Tasty Steakhouse Opens Second Location In Henderson, Nevada
Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse is a premiere restaurant and butcher shop tucked away in the beautiful Tivoli Village. The restaurant side is known for their Creekstone all natural cuts of meat, elegant small plates and sautéed vegetables. The restaurant launched back in 2013 and has been a prime staple in many family dinners. The atmosphere is very rustic but sheik.
Christmas tree lighting ceremony happening at Resorts World Las Vegas
The 100-foot-tall Enchant holiday tree will be lit at a private ceremony with local CEOs and leaders before the public at Resorts World Las Vegas.
lazytrips.com
The Best 5-day Road Trip from Las Vegas
Whether you're new to Las Vegas or a lifelong resident, you might need a break from the bright lights and sprawling casinos that make this city so unique. Luckily, Sin City is surrounded by tons of bucket-list destinations that make leaving the city for an exploratory road trip a breeze.
8newsnow.com
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street. Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street. Two surveillance cameras capture Steven Koecher walking through a Henderson neighborhood on Dec. 13, 2009. It is the last time the 30-year-old man is seen alive.
Retired Henderson police chief passes away
Retired Henderson Police Chief Michael Mayberry who served as the chief from 1999 to 2005 has passed away.
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV
You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Take in the sights at Ethel M’s lit cactus garden in the Las Vegas Valley
Indulge in fine chocolates while you stroll Ethel M’s botanical cactus garden, currently shining bright with more than a million Christmas lights. A $1 fee will be collected upon entry to benefit Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank. 2 Cactus Garden, 702.435.2608.
Comments / 1