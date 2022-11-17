Read full article on original website
nowdecatur.com
Dennis Lab School students assemble boxes of food for local veterans for Thanksgiving
November 21, 2022- Seventh grade students at Dennis Lab School took time out of the school day to put together boxes of food for local veterans for Thanksgiving. Over the last month, the students have raised more than $500, and they have collected nearly 200 pounds of food. Jenna Holman,...
wmay.com
Warming Centers Available, But Few Overnight Options Offered
With very cold temperatures and gusty winds in the forecast for this weekend, the city of Springfield has put together a list of warming center locations to help people get out of the cold. But there are very few options for assistance in the evening and overnight hours. The list...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Mark Birch & Shane Brilley joined Soy City Buzz on First Mid Monday
November 21, 2022- Mark Birch & Shane Brilley joined co-hosts Kevin Breheny & Father Chris Comerford, Pastor at Saint James & Patrick Parish, to talk about the Decatur Youth Hockey Association’s Decatur Hockey Fights Cancer Alumni Game. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Lottery to Determine Ballot Position for City Council Simultaneous Filers
November 21, 2022 – A lottery determining ballot position for those who filed their City Council elections simultaneously on the first day of filing at 8:00 a.m. will be held on Wednesday, December 7 in the City Clerk’s office. This lottery will be free to the public and...
“One-stop shopping”: organizations pass out winter gear
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Patience Dupree was one of the hundreds waiting in line for over an hour at Garden Hills Elementary School in Champaign on Saturday, all in anticipation of the goods we need over the holiday season. 21 organizations came together all working toward the same goal — helping and supporting families throughout […]
25newsnow.com
Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
Bailey Street in Champaign to close Tuesday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — American Dowell Signs will close Bailey Street between Walnut Street and Market Street beginning Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. The closure will happen in order to facilitate sign removal at 17 E. University. During the closure, access will be maintained to all local properties. The City of Champaign encourages motorists to […]
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
nowdecatur.com
Petitions for Park Board of Commissioners open December 12
November 21, 2022 – Petitions for the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners may be filed beginning Monday, December 12, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. for the Consolidated Election which will be held on April 4, 2023. Petitions will be accepted by the Board Secretary through Monday, December 19, 2022 at...
smilepolitely.com
Neil St. Blues is hosting a Thanksgiving Day buffet
If you want to go out to eat on Turkey Day, check out Neil St. Blues' Thanksgiving Day holiday buffet. The menu has not been released, but I bet we can count on seeing Southern-style cuisine like fried chicken, fried fish, cornbread, and greens on the spread. I love Neil St. Blues' Sunday buffet. When I've gone, it's been clean and well-run with lots of different foods that were replenished often. If this Thanksgiving Day buffet is anything like the Sunday buffet, it will be great.
25newsnow.com
McLean County’s Midwest Food Bank ready to serve thousands for Thanksgiving
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Despite food shortages and needing a refrigerated trailer, Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal is still ready to feed thousands of families. Saturday is the biggest day of the year for the food bank. Just a month ago, the food bank was in need of refrigerated...
WCIA
Faith in our community: Restoration Urban Ministries
Restoration Urban Ministries is providing a loving and safe Christian environment for homeless or nearly homeless individuals and families. Ervin Williams, Founder of Restoration Urban Ministries, shares what they’re doing to restore faith in our community.
Urbana High School will continue E-learning Monday and Tuesday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For high school students and parents in Urbana, it’s been a week filled with fear and chaos. That’s because on Tuesday, police say a staff member received a threat from an unknown person. Then on Wednesday, Urbana police and the FBI were notified of additional threats from the same email source, […]
Springfield mayor plans to file for re-election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder plans to file for re-election on Monday. According to a press release, Langfelder has worked to protect the city’s workforce, increase community engagement and trust, enable police and firefighters to respond faster, among many other accolades. “When I was elected in 2015, I made the pledge that […]
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
wglc.net
Old State Capitol flagpole to be removed by helicopter
SPRINGFIELD – As part of the multi-million dollar renovation of the Old State Capitol in Springfield, the building will be closed for about an hour Monday to accommodate the removal of the flagpole by a helicopter. The flagpole is being replaced as part of an ongoing $2.5 million renovation that includes exterior repairs to the historic building and restoration of the dome support structure. A new flagpole will be installed at a later date.
nowdecatur.com
2022 Macon County Tentative Multiplier Announced
November 20, 2022 – Macon County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0165, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as...
newschannel20.com
City council raises more safety concerns about MacArthur Boulevard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur Boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to...
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months
The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)
