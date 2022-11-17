ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Warming Centers Available, But Few Overnight Options Offered

With very cold temperatures and gusty winds in the forecast for this weekend, the city of Springfield has put together a list of warming center locations to help people get out of the cold. But there are very few options for assistance in the evening and overnight hours. The list...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

“One-stop shopping”: organizations pass out winter gear

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Patience Dupree was one of the hundreds waiting in line for over an hour at Garden Hills Elementary School in Champaign on Saturday, all in anticipation of the goods we need over the holiday season.  21 organizations came together all working toward the same goal — helping and supporting families throughout […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Bailey Street in Champaign to close Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — American Dowell Signs will close Bailey Street between Walnut Street and Market Street beginning Nov. 22 at 7 a.m. The closure will happen in order to facilitate sign removal at 17 E. University. During the closure, access will be maintained to all local properties. The City of Champaign encourages motorists to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday.  Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century.  Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Petitions for Park Board of Commissioners open December 12

November 21, 2022 – Petitions for the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners may be filed beginning Monday, December 12, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. for the Consolidated Election which will be held on April 4, 2023. Petitions will be accepted by the Board Secretary through Monday, December 19, 2022 at...
DECATUR, IL
smilepolitely.com

Neil St. Blues is hosting a Thanksgiving Day buffet

If you want to go out to eat on Turkey Day, check out Neil St. Blues' Thanksgiving Day holiday buffet. The menu has not been released, but I bet we can count on seeing Southern-style cuisine like fried chicken, fried fish, cornbread, and greens on the spread. I love Neil St. Blues' Sunday buffet. When I've gone, it's been clean and well-run with lots of different foods that were replenished often. If this Thanksgiving Day buffet is anything like the Sunday buffet, it will be great.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Faith in our community: Restoration Urban Ministries

Restoration Urban Ministries is providing a loving and safe Christian environment for homeless or nearly homeless individuals and families. Ervin Williams, Founder of Restoration Urban Ministries, shares what they’re doing to restore faith in our community.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana High School will continue E-learning Monday and Tuesday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For high school students and parents in Urbana, it’s been a week filled with fear and chaos. That’s because on Tuesday, police say a staff member received a threat from an unknown person. Then on Wednesday, Urbana police and the FBI were notified of additional threats from the same email source, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Springfield mayor plans to file for re-election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder plans to file for re-election on Monday. According to a press release, Langfelder has worked to protect the city’s workforce, increase community engagement and trust, enable police and firefighters to respond faster, among many other accolades. “When I was elected in 2015, I made the pledge that […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglc.net

Old State Capitol flagpole to be removed by helicopter

SPRINGFIELD – As part of the multi-million dollar renovation of the Old State Capitol in Springfield, the building will be closed for about an hour Monday to accommodate the removal of the flagpole by a helicopter. The flagpole is being replaced as part of an ongoing $2.5 million renovation that includes exterior repairs to the historic building and restoration of the dome support structure. A new flagpole will be installed at a later date.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

2022 Macon County Tentative Multiplier Announced

November 20, 2022 – Macon County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0165, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as...
MACON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

City council raises more safety concerns about MacArthur Boulevard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur Boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy