If you want to go out to eat on Turkey Day, check out Neil St. Blues' Thanksgiving Day holiday buffet. The menu has not been released, but I bet we can count on seeing Southern-style cuisine like fried chicken, fried fish, cornbread, and greens on the spread. I love Neil St. Blues' Sunday buffet. When I've gone, it's been clean and well-run with lots of different foods that were replenished often. If this Thanksgiving Day buffet is anything like the Sunday buffet, it will be great.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO