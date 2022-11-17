ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday’s Bills game moved to Detriot due to snow

By AJ Feldman, Dan Gross
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the dayslong snow storm that is set to coat the Buffalo area, the Buffalo Bills and the NFL announced Thursday that Sunday’s afternoon game against the Cleveland Browns has been moved to Ford Field in Detroit.

The game is still scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS and WROC in the Rochester area. The NFL cited public safety concerns and an abundance of caution as the reasons for the switch. The NFL, the Bills, and local and state authorities were involved in the decision.

“Our sole concern was the safety of our players, our fans, our community and making sure we did not divert any resources that the community will need coming this weekend,” Bills Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia said.

Tickets for the game in Detroit will go on sale sometime Friday morning. Season ticket holders and Bills app users will have the first chance to purchase tickets. The ticket prices were not available but they will be “way less” than the normal ticket prices for an NFL game.

Season ticket holders can get a refund or a credit on their account for the game lost in Orchard Park. Single-game ticket holders will get a refund. Fans should have received an email with details on how to proceed.

This is the second time in eight years a game needed to be moved from Buffalo to Detroit. In 2014, the Bills played the Jets in Detroit due to a snowstorm. Buffalo won the game 38-3.

That game was played on a Monday night. Bills GM Brandon Beane said the Monday option was not open to the team this year because their next game is just four days later on Thanksgiving Day. If the Bills had a Sunday game next week, it’s possible the game against the Browns could have remained in Buffalo and been played Monday night.

The forecast shows feet of snow falling on Orchard Park. Governor Kathy Hochul has also declared a state of emergency to better prepare for the snow.

Raccuia said the NFL has backup sites ready for every game, every week of the season. He said the only location considered for this game was in Detroit. The decision to move the game was not made until mid-afternoon on Thursday.

“We did everything in our power to (keep the game in Buffalo),” Raccuia said. “At the end of the day, the safety of this community comes first. Not the playing of the football game and we all made the decision that moving the game to Detroit was the best thing to do.”

The team is doing its best to keep the week normal from a football point of view. The Bills will fly out on Saturday, as they would for a normal road game. They will fly back Sunday night. Even with another game in Detroit on Thursday, they will not remain on the other side of Lake Erie all week.

It’s still not an ideal situation. The routine does change. Not only is the travel plan different, but both teams will now be preparing for a dome game instead of one outside in a potential snowstorm.

“Sean does a very good job of messaging and making sure our guys understand it’s still gonna be a football game and everything else is the same. We want to try and keep it as routine as possible,” Beane said. “Is it a little disruption? Yes. But our guys are pros. I think they understand it.”

McDermott plans to hold a Friday practice as usual, assuming there are no other weather issues.

The Bills were already on the short end when it came to home games this season. After the league extended the regular season to 17 games, it was decided AFC and NFC teams would alternate who has nine home games. This was a season where the Bills and the AFC were on the road nine times. Now, it’ll be ten for Buffalo.

Or will it?

“We are hoping for this to be still a home field advantage,” Beane said. “Luckily, it’s not across the country. We know BillsMafia is all over. Hopefully, the ones in the Michigan area will come and hopefully, the ones here that want to get out of the snow will drive over there.”

