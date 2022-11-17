Read full article on original website
Related
The Twitter Blue relaunch is on hold until the platform can sort out impersonation issues with 'high confidence,' Elon Musk says
The billionaire also tweeted that the new Twitter Blue will "probably" use different color checks to distinguish individuals from organizations.
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Says He Will Reinstate Twitter Account of Former President Donald Trump After Online Poll
New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk announced that he will reinstate the Twitter account of former President Donald Trump on Saturday. Musk had discussed the possibility before taking over Twitter in a $44 billion deal that closed on Oct. 28. New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk announced that...
NBC Los Angeles
Twitter HQ in San Francisco Set to Reopen After Chaotic Friday
It's going to be a Monday like no other at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, after some employees resigned, some were fired and others were locked out. Employees should be able to get back into the San Francisco Twitter building Monday morning after new owner Elon Musk ordered them to report to the office, ending the company's remote work policy.
NBC Los Angeles
Kanye West Returns to Twitter After Hiatus
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, appears to have returned to Twitter more than a month after his Twitter account was locked over offensive and antisemitic posts that the social media company said it violated its policies. Since Ye's account was locked, Twitter has finalized its sale to...
NBC Los Angeles
Mark Cuban Rejected These ‘Shark Tank' Founders in Less Than 2 Minutes: ‘Dumbest Marketing Move Ever'
Investors often reject startups for sloppy pitches or unprofitable business models. On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," billionaire Mark Cuban left a deal in less than two on-screen minutes for a different reason: the "dumbest marketing move ever." The company in question, a Los Angeles-based car air freshener company...
NBC Los Angeles
DraftKings Says No Evidence Systems Were Breached Following Report of a Hack
DraftKings said Monday there is no evidence the online betting platform's systems were breached following a report that some users were hacked. The company said it has identified less than $300,000 of customer funds that were affected by unusual activity. FanDuel told CNBC on Monday it has seen a recent...
NBC Los Angeles
Bob Iger Named Disney CEO Effective Immediately
Disney re-appointed Iger as CEO on Sunday night, effective immediately, after previous CEO Bob Chapek came under fire for his management of the entertainment giant. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced today that Robert A. Iger is returning to lead Disney as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Iger, who spent more than four decades at the Company, including 15 years as its CEO, has agreed to serve as Disney's CEO for two years, with a mandate from the Board to set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the Board in developing a successor to lead the Company at the completion of his term. Mr. Iger succeeds Bob Chapek, who has stepped down from his position.
NBC Los Angeles
Disney Shares Rise After Iger Replaces Chapek as CEO
Disney shares jumped Monday following news that Bob Iger replaced Bob Chapek as CEO. Disney is a Dow 30 component. Shares of Disney popped Monday, the morning after the company announced it had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with Bob Iger. Disney's stock rose about 6% on Monday. As of Friday's...
NBC Los Angeles
Microsoft's Latest Data on Hacks and Why You May Need New Login, Passwords Fast
The volume of password attacks has soared to an estimated 921 attacks every second, a 74% rise in one year, according to the latest Microsoft Digital Defense Report. Roughly 20% of people online use identical logins and passwords across many websites and apps, which should be changed on accounts with sensitive information immediately.
Comments / 0