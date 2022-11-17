Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Lehigh swim and dive teams extend win streaks against Lafayette
The Lehigh men’s and women’s swim and dive teams extended their winning streaks against Lafayette at The Rivalry meet on Nov. 18. On the men’s side, Lehigh secured its 31st consecutive Rivalry victory with a score of 152-136. The women’s team continued to dominate, scoring 219 points to Lafayette’s 80 for a decisive 15th straight win.
Lehigh men’s basketball hosts youth clinics to connect with the community
The 2021 Lehigh University youth basketball clinic was, for many of the young campers, the first time they had ever seen a 7-foot-tall person in real life, let alone a Division I basketball player dunking on a collegiate court surrounded by 6,000 seats. Standing at 6-foot-11-inches, Nic Lynch, ‘22, was...
Lehigh falls to Lafayette in 158th Rivalry game
Lehigh football (2-9, 2-4 PL) dropped a close game to Lafayette (4-7, 3-3 PL), 14-11 in the 158th edition of The Rivalry on Nov. 19. The intensity of The Rivalry game emanated from both sidelines as the teams exited their respective locker rooms, and the coin toss was awarded to Lehigh.
Editorial: More than a football game
“You don’t even tailgate?! What kind of Division 1 school doesn’t have tailgates?”. Depending on where your friends go to school, this dialogue may sound annoyingly familiar to you. As Lehigh students, we often find ourselves desperately attempting to convince our friends who attend bigger schools that, “We’re fun too!”
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Students aren’t enrolling in college as much: Lehigh may be an exception
College enrollment is shrinking across the United States. For the spring 2022 term, overall enrollment across public and private colleges in the U.S. fell by 1.3 million students, down 7.4% since 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. For fall 2022, the enrollment rate decreased, but less so than spring 2022.
Central Bucks: The Downfall?
On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
Racially motivated assault reported off campus
A Lehigh student was assaulted off campus Saturday in what university officials are calling a racially motivated assault. According to a campus-wide email from Lehigh president Joseph Helble, the two assailants, both white, physically assaulted and directed racist epithets at a Black student. The identity of the assailants is unknown...
Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
Grandview Makes it Official: Season Opens April 1
BECHTELSVILLE PA – The 61st season of professional stock car racing at Grandview Speedway begins April 1 (2023; Saturday) on its third-of-a-mile high-banked clay oval at 43 Passmore Rd., track owner Tina Rogers and her family announced, following a decision to pursue a racing schedule for the year. Earlier announced plans for a sale of the property have been put on hold.
Phillipsburg graduate serving as Air Force Academy legal adviser killed in highway crash at age 31
A wrong-way, head-on highway collision last week in Kansas has cut short the life of a Phillipsburg native who dedicated herself in the service of justice and our nation’s defense. U.S. Air Force Capt. Morgan L. Taylor was 31. Taylor attended Saint Philip and Saint James Catholic School in...
World Series Loser Wins Big in Economic Impact
The Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series loss was still a big win for the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau said last week that the team’s playoff run generated an economic impact of $78 million. The playoff run resulted in $49 million in direct spending...
Lehigh U. student injured in 'racially motivated assault' near campus
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities are calling an attack against a Lehigh University student "racially motivated." A 22-year-old Black student was walking near S. New and Morton streets, not far from campus, around 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. An unknown man called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious...
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Berks center examines how telephone poles can help stop the spotted lanternfly
The Penn State Berks Center for the Agricultural Sciences and a Sustainable Environment is studying the role that telephone poles can play in monitoring and eradicating the invasive spotted lanternfly. The CASSE continues to be one of the main research sites surveying effective procedures in the control of the invasive...
Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?
We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania
EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
Scrapyard firefight stokes plumes of smoke and steam in Allentown (PHOTOS)
The Allentown Fire Department was battling a fire in an outdoor scrapyard at a metal recycler Saturday morning in the city, and monitoring runoff to area storm drains. It was reported about 8:40 a.m. as a piece of machinery called a baler on fire at EMR Metal Recycling, 802 N. 13th St. at Sumner Avenue, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
