ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh swim and dive teams extend win streaks against Lafayette

The Lehigh men’s and women’s swim and dive teams extended their winning streaks against Lafayette at The Rivalry meet on Nov. 18. On the men’s side, Lehigh secured its 31st consecutive Rivalry victory with a score of 152-136. The women’s team continued to dominate, scoring 219 points to Lafayette’s 80 for a decisive 15th straight win.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh men’s basketball hosts youth clinics to connect with the community

The 2021 Lehigh University youth basketball clinic was, for many of the young campers, the first time they had ever seen a 7-foot-tall person in real life, let alone a Division I basketball player dunking on a collegiate court surrounded by 6,000 seats. Standing at 6-foot-11-inches, Nic Lynch, ‘22, was...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh falls to Lafayette in 158th Rivalry game

Lehigh football (2-9, 2-4 PL) dropped a close game to Lafayette (4-7, 3-3 PL), 14-11 in the 158th edition of The Rivalry on Nov. 19. The intensity of The Rivalry game emanated from both sidelines as the teams exited their respective locker rooms, and the coin toss was awarded to Lehigh.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Editorial: More than a football game

“You don’t even tailgate?! What kind of Division 1 school doesn’t have tailgates?”. Depending on where your friends go to school, this dialogue may sound annoyingly familiar to you. As Lehigh students, we often find ourselves desperately attempting to convince our friends who attend bigger schools that, “We’re fun too!”
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Students aren’t enrolling in college as much: Lehigh may be an exception

College enrollment is shrinking across the United States. For the spring 2022 term, overall enrollment across public and private colleges in the U.S. fell by 1.3 million students, down 7.4% since 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. For fall 2022, the enrollment rate decreased, but less so than spring 2022.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Quad

Central Bucks: The Downfall?

On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Racially motivated assault reported off campus

A Lehigh student was assaulted off campus Saturday in what university officials are calling a racially motivated assault. According to a campus-wide email from Lehigh president Joseph Helble, the two assailants, both white, physically assaulted and directed racist epithets at a Black student. The identity of the assailants is unknown...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Chris Penn made Easton Sweet Shop his personal kitchen during ‘The Florentine’ filming | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Of all the local stories to come out of filming the famous flop “The Florentine,” this one is the tastiest. Actor Chris Penn took over the kitchen of one of the filming locations, the now-former Easton Sweet Shop in Centre Square, and made himself the unofficial chef for cast and crew. According to an Express-Times report 25 years ago this week, his eggplant parmesan lasagna took two days to make but was well worth the wait.
EASTON, PA
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Grandview Makes it Official: Season Opens April 1

BECHTELSVILLE PA – The 61st season of professional stock car racing at Grandview Speedway begins April 1 (2023; Saturday) on its third-of-a-mile high-banked clay oval at 43 Passmore Rd., track owner Tina Rogers and her family announced, following a decision to pursue a racing schedule for the year. Earlier announced plans for a sale of the property have been put on hold.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh U. student injured in 'racially motivated assault' near campus

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities are calling an attack against a Lehigh University student "racially motivated." A 22-year-old Black student was walking near S. New and Morton streets, not far from campus, around 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. An unknown man called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Sure, South Jersey Loves Wawa, But Why Are There No Heritages?

We already know that everyone from South Jersey and all of the areas surrounding Philadelphia love them some Wawa. That's no secret, right?. There are about three to five Wawas in every town here in the southern-most regions of the Garden State. The further into the northern parts of the state you travel, that's when Wawas start to taper off. The one thing I did notice about the deep eastern parts of South Jersey, though, are the lack of Heritages Dairy Stores in this part of the region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'

HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WTRF

Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania

EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy