Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh swim and dive teams extend win streaks against Lafayette
The Lehigh men’s and women’s swim and dive teams extended their winning streaks against Lafayette at The Rivalry meet on Nov. 18. On the men’s side, Lehigh secured its 31st consecutive Rivalry victory with a score of 152-136. The women’s team continued to dominate, scoring 219 points to Lafayette’s 80 for a decisive 15th straight win.
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh men’s basketball hosts youth clinics to connect with the community
The 2021 Lehigh University youth basketball clinic was, for many of the young campers, the first time they had ever seen a 7-foot-tall person in real life, let alone a Division I basketball player dunking on a collegiate court surrounded by 6,000 seats. Standing at 6-foot-11-inches, Nic Lynch, ‘22, was...
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh falls to Lafayette in 158th Rivalry game
Lehigh football (2-9, 2-4 PL) dropped a close game to Lafayette (4-7, 3-3 PL), 14-11 in the 158th edition of The Rivalry on Nov. 19. The intensity of The Rivalry game emanated from both sidelines as the teams exited their respective locker rooms, and the coin toss was awarded to Lehigh.
thebrownandwhite.com
Editorial: More than a football game
“You don’t even tailgate?! What kind of Division 1 school doesn’t have tailgates?”. Depending on where your friends go to school, this dialogue may sound annoyingly familiar to you. As Lehigh students, we often find ourselves desperately attempting to convince our friends who attend bigger schools that, “We’re fun too!”
thebrownandwhite.com
Racially motivated assault reported off campus
A Lehigh student was assaulted off campus Saturday in what university officials are calling a racially motivated assault. According to a campus-wide email from Lehigh president Joseph Helble, the two assailants, both white, physically assaulted and directed racist epithets at a Black student. The identity of the assailants is unknown...
thebrownandwhite.com
Students aren’t enrolling in college as much: Lehigh may be an exception
College enrollment is shrinking across the United States. For the spring 2022 term, overall enrollment across public and private colleges in the U.S. fell by 1.3 million students, down 7.4% since 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. For fall 2022, the enrollment rate decreased, but less so than spring 2022.
Bethlehem Man, 54, Killed In 2-Car Crash, Coroner Says
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-car crash that killed a 54-year-old man before dawn Sunday. The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Newburg Road in Upper Nazareth Township just after 2:15 a.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said. Anthony J. Reier, 54, of Bethlehem Township,...
Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school
Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
New Jersey HS counselor struck, killed on I-295 in Mount Laurel
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- Tragedy in a South Jersey community after a Camden County High School volleyball coach and guidance counselor was struck and killed along I-295 in Mount Laurel.William Scully of Stratford died Tuesday night. Scully worked as a guidance counselor at Sterling High School in Somerdale, where he also coached girls' volleyball.The school has not yet issued a public statement.But the principal sent out a tweet reading they're "UKnighted as a school community."The Collingswood High School volleyball team posted a message of sympathy to Scully's volleyball teams on Facebook, saying their "deepest sympathies" go out to the teams.
Fire in Trenton destroys abandoned homes, melts siding of residence across street
Firefighters succeeded in preventing the wind-fueled inferno from spreading to neighboring residences that were occupied.
Missing Ocean County Teen Found Dead In PA Dumpster
STAFFORD – A 19-year-old from Stafford Township was found dead Saturday at a recycling facility in Pennsylvania after authorities found video surveillance of him climbing into a dumpster earlier that morning. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, had climbed into a dumpster at the back of a Dollar Tree...
‘Kunkletown Killer’ found dead on state game lands
MOORE TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced the remains of a man dubbed the “Kunkletown Killer” were found on November 14. According to the DA, two hunters discovered skeletal remains while hunting in Moore Township around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement said they recovered the remains and identified them as […]
abc27.com
Fireman injured in Lebanon scrapyard fire
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fireman was hurt while teams responded to a fire at a scrapyard in Lebanon County. The fire started overnight in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, at Consolidated Scrap Resources on Church Street in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Fire Department said a...
Man allegedly caught lurking outside home
Berwick, Pa. — A homeless man was charged after homeowners reportedly caught him lurking outside their home late at night. The couple first reported they heard someone outside their home in the 100 block of Martzville Road just before midnight on Oct. 25, according to Berwick Officer Steven Torres. Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone, Torres said. Less than an hour later, they called police to say they had allegedly caught John P. Saxer Jr., 47, on their surveillance cameras. ...
SUV crashes into front of Paterson home
The crash happened on 14th Avenue just before 8 p.m.
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Area Grocery Store Owner To Run For Philly Mayor In 2023
A local grocery store magnate will seek the Democratic nomination for the 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race. Jeff Brown, whose company owns 12 supermarkets in greater Philadelphia according to his LinkedIn, announced his run on social media on Tuesday, Nov. 15. On his campaign website, the Democrat says his administration would...
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
aroundambler.com
Upper Dublin High School sophomore Stephen Konz died after being struck by a vehicle
Upper Dublin High School sophomore Stephen Konz was struck and hit by a vehicle earlier this week while running and passed away. Upper Dublin School District Superintendent Steven Yanni announced Konz’s passing in a video message and offered condolences to Konz’s family. He also detailed how students could receive support from the district in dealing with the tragedy. Konz was 16 years old.
NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA
A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
