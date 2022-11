AMES, Iowa — The Columbia women's basketball team hit 18 threes against No. 7/8 Iowa State but fell to the Cyclones, 99-76, Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum. By sinking 18 threes, Columbia (3-2) set a new program record for 3-pointers in a game. The Lions went 18-of-42 (.429) from the perimeter, breaking the program's previous record of 16 on Nicole Stephens' trey with 2:11 to play. Sienna Durr, a senior from Grinnell, Iowa who was playing in front of a hometown crowd, hit the 18th and final triple.

