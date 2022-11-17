ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston

GBH names Susan Goldberg as first female CEO

Goldberg will be the first woman to lead the company in its 71 years of history. Susan Goldberg will be GBH’s next CEO, the public media nonprofit announced Monday. Goldberg is a seasoned journalist whose career spans over 40 years. She recently served for eight years as the editor of National Geographic Magazine, and is currently a vice dean at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When Wall Street Thinks Inflation Could Finally End

It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
NBC Los Angeles

Treasury Yields Are Little Changed as Shortened Trading Week Kicks Off

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week, as investors awaited further clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans and fretted over the outlook for inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading around 3.827% at around 4:00 p.m. ET., up about...
NBC Los Angeles

Twitter HQ in San Francisco Set to Reopen After Chaotic Friday

It's going to be a Monday like no other at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, after some employees resigned, some were fired and others were locked out. Employees should be able to get back into the San Francisco Twitter building Monday morning after new owner Elon Musk ordered them to report to the office, ending the company's remote work policy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Risks

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh risks. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.75% and the Topix added 1.1%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.51% ahead of central bank governor Philip Lowe's speech at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia.

