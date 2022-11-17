Read full article on original website
Related
GBH names Susan Goldberg as first female CEO
Goldberg will be the first woman to lead the company in its 71 years of history. Susan Goldberg will be GBH’s next CEO, the public media nonprofit announced Monday. Goldberg is a seasoned journalist whose career spans over 40 years. She recently served for eight years as the editor of National Geographic Magazine, and is currently a vice dean at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
NBC Los Angeles
Sam Bankman-Fried Tries to Broker FTX Bailout From His Home in the Bahamas, Despite Being Booted From the Crypto Company
Sam Bankman-Fried is hunkered down in an upscale neighborhood of Nassau, still scrambling to raise billions to plug a hole in now-bankrupt FTX. He stepped down as CEO of the company and a long-shot deal would be viewed in the same way as any other third-party offer, legal experts say.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When Wall Street Thinks Inflation Could Finally End
It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Are Little Changed as Shortened Trading Week Kicks Off
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week, as investors awaited further clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans and fretted over the outlook for inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading around 3.827% at around 4:00 p.m. ET., up about...
NBC Los Angeles
Twitter HQ in San Francisco Set to Reopen After Chaotic Friday
It's going to be a Monday like no other at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, after some employees resigned, some were fired and others were locked out. Employees should be able to get back into the San Francisco Twitter building Monday morning after new owner Elon Musk ordered them to report to the office, ending the company's remote work policy.
NBC Los Angeles
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Investors Weigh Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh risks. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.75% and the Topix added 1.1%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.51% ahead of central bank governor Philip Lowe's speech at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia.
Comments / 0