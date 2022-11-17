ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

unionstreetjournal.com

Eaglecrest High School Students Respond to How the School Addressed Student Deaths

On Nov. 8, students at Eaglecrest organized a sit-in in response to the way the school’s administration addressed mental health following the deaths of four Eaglecrest students in October. After a while, the sit-in unraveled and intensified, and participating students were brought to the school’s theater for a more formal discussion about their concerns.
The Longmont Leader

Longmont to opt out of two new statewide fees

Longmont is opting out of two state-wide fees on retail deliveries and carryout bags from local businesses. The city council gave preliminary approval last week to the move and scheduled a public hearing and final vote for Nov.29. Both fees were created by the 2021 state legislature and have been...
LONGMONT, CO
Westword

Charges Dropped Against Daxx Dalton, Last Elijah McClain Protester

The 17th Judicial District has dropped the remaining charges against Daxx Dalton. The 25-year-old Auroran was the last person to still have a case pending in Adams County connected with protests demanding justice for Elijah McClain. Dalton had been charged with false imprisonment, engaging in a riot and obstructing government...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

This Sloan Lake post-war home is surrounded by new housing. It’s on the market for $1 million, leaving its renters wondering where to move

Trick-or-treaters once flocked to Maria Solis’s childhood Northside home, but that hasn’t happened in the past few years. Slot homes, condos and apartments have risen on the block since 2017, while the families who rented now demolished post-war brick houses and duplexes have been priced out. Those who owned have sold.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit

Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
ESTES PARK, CO

