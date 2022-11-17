Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos Make Shocking Move; Waive 2x Pro BowlerOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver puts moratorium on mobile home park developmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
$12.5 million from Denver Broncos sale to benefit youth programsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Ride the Gaylord Rockies' ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ ice slide before it meltsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora schools, agencies offer mental health support in wake of mass shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ club
AURORA | Aurora Public Schools and the Community College of Aurora sent out messages encouraging students to take advantage of mental health resources if they are struggling in the aftermath of the shooting that killed five and injured over two dozen at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.
unionstreetjournal.com
Eaglecrest High School Students Respond to How the School Addressed Student Deaths
On Nov. 8, students at Eaglecrest organized a sit-in in response to the way the school’s administration addressed mental health following the deaths of four Eaglecrest students in October. After a while, the sit-in unraveled and intensified, and participating students were brought to the school’s theater for a more formal discussion about their concerns.
Longmont to opt out of two new statewide fees
Longmont is opting out of two state-wide fees on retail deliveries and carryout bags from local businesses. The city council gave preliminary approval last week to the move and scheduled a public hearing and final vote for Nov.29. Both fees were created by the 2021 state legislature and have been...
DPS to vote on school closures Thursday night
Thursday evening, the Denver Public School Board will vote on a consolidation plan to close five schools due to low enrollment.
Broomfield Police warns of house parties promoted on social media
A community alert from the Broomfield Police Department is shedding light on a rising issue with teens in our area.
coloradosun.com
Silverman: How a Colorado Democrat managed to get elected in Douglas County
Few thought it possible for a Democrat to win a legislative race in conservative Douglas County, Colorado. Bob Marshall did just that in House District 43. Nobody in America had to fight harder to win. Marshall doesn’t start fights. He finishes them. Marine training helps. Almost three decades. Mostly...
Westword
Charges Dropped Against Daxx Dalton, Last Elijah McClain Protester
The 17th Judicial District has dropped the remaining charges against Daxx Dalton. The 25-year-old Auroran was the last person to still have a case pending in Adams County connected with protests demanding justice for Elijah McClain. Dalton had been charged with false imprisonment, engaging in a riot and obstructing government...
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
denverite.com
This Sloan Lake post-war home is surrounded by new housing. It’s on the market for $1 million, leaving its renters wondering where to move
Trick-or-treaters once flocked to Maria Solis’s childhood Northside home, but that hasn’t happened in the past few years. Slot homes, condos and apartments have risen on the block since 2017, while the families who rented now demolished post-war brick houses and duplexes have been priced out. Those who owned have sold.
Longtime Holiday Lights in Colorado Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to the town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and their future seems questionable. Things are going to look different in...
sentinelcolorado.com
Attorney for ex-Aurora chief says ‘many reasons’ to doubt city’s account of firing
AURORA | Amid the hiring of a new temporary police chief and an extended search for a permanent replacement, ex-Aurora Police Department chief Vanessa Wilson’s attorney says there are “many reasons” why the community should doubt Wilson’s firing earlier this year. Wilson and attorney Paula Greisen...
Christkindlmarket, Santa Express, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. Many holiday events will happen this weekend, from Christmas lights to holiday markets, and more.
Parker needs help choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien Park
(Parker, Colo.) Parker staff and the town’s Art in Public Places Committee want the community’s help in choosing a new sculpture for O’Brien Park. Staff and committee members reviewed dozens of sculptures created by local artists and narrowed down the option to three finalists.
sentinelcolorado.com
Girls Volleyball: Handful of Aurora players selected for CCGS All-State matches
AURORA | A handful of outstanding senior girls volleyball players from Aurora programs were picked to play one last time in a prep uniform as part of the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports All-State matches scheduled for Sunday at Fossil Ridge High School. The Class 5A match has a definite...
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
94kix.com
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Here’s how much snow fell in your city Thursday-Friday
A fresh blanket of snow arrived in Colorado on Thursday, causing slick road conditions and dropping temperatures.
