Bradley expecting Thanksgiving travel to be near pre-pandemic levels

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Bradley International Airport is advising travelers to plan ahead for Thanksgiving travel.

This year’s travel period expands from November 18 through November 27 and the Connecticut Airport Authority is anticipating volumes to be near pre-pandemic levels. According to Bradley, the busiest day for travel will be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Bradley is expecting approximately 90,000 travelers to depart from the airport during the busiest timeframes.

“We are excited to kick off the holiday season at Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA. “The airport community has been working diligently behind the scenes to prepare for the busy travel season and is committed to assisting passengers on their journey to take their vacations and reunite with family members. We thank our loyal passengers for choosing Bradley for their holiday travel and look forward to welcoming them this season.”

To help navigate your travel more smoothly, Bradley is providing tips:

Confirm your flight

Arrive at the airport early

Plan for parking

Follow TSA screening guidelines

