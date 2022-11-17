ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Bradley expecting Thanksgiving travel to be near pre-pandemic levels

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUAC1_0jEnsQWL00

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Bradley International Airport is advising travelers to plan ahead for Thanksgiving travel.

This year’s travel period expands from November 18 through November 27 and the Connecticut Airport Authority is anticipating volumes to be near pre-pandemic levels. According to Bradley, the busiest day for travel will be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Bradley is expecting approximately 90,000 travelers to depart from the airport during the busiest timeframes.

“We are excited to kick off the holiday season at Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA. “The airport community has been working diligently behind the scenes to prepare for the busy travel season and is committed to assisting passengers on their journey to take their vacations and reunite with family members. We thank our loyal passengers for choosing Bradley for their holiday travel and look forward to welcoming them this season.”

To help navigate your travel more smoothly, Bradley is providing tips:

  • Confirm your flight
  • Arrive at the airport early
  • Plan for parking
  • Follow TSA screening guidelines

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Metro-North expands service during Thanksgiving week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North Railroad is adding extra trains on Wednesday for Thanksgiving travelers. There will be an extra train from New Haven at 5:15 a.m. going to New York City, and there will be five additional New Haven Line trains leaving Grand Central Station between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. On Thanksgiving […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Rocky Hill sending holiday boxes to military members overseas

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Town of Rocky Hill is sending off boxes of encouragement and support overseas this week. Dozens of the boxes are heading overseas, and inside, there are gifts and tokens of gratitude for a Navy or U.S. Air Force member. The project was started by a Rocky Hill town employee. […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Winterfest Returns to Bushnell Park in Hartford

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are Connecting You to Joy during Winterfest Hartford!. From November 25 through January 8, Hartford’s Bushnell Park will be alive with winter activities and free fun for the entire family. Come to Downtown Hartford and enjoy free outdoor ice skating all week from...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Florida teens travels to Enfield to run for Bristol officers

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Zechariah Cartledge, a Florida teen known for running a mile to honor fallen first responders, was in Enfield Sunday to pay tribute to two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty. Zechariah ran in memory of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed last month. […]
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

How to cook a turkey? These states ask Google the most

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to knowing how to cook a turkey, it’s more intuitive to residents in some states than others, according to data from Google Trends. Looking at search data for the last five years, people in the northeastern part of the nation search “How to cook a turkey?” more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Light the night: Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce for 10th season

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are coming early to Lake Compounce. America’s oldest amusement park kicks-off its 10th annual Holiday Lights event in Bristol on Saturday for its longest season to-date. In honor of the celebration, Lake Compounce will relight Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree. In addition to the early season, this year’s Holiday Lights […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Hartford opens warming center due to cold weather

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of Hartford has opened a warming center during the overnight hours due to the cold temperatures. It is at the Arroyo Recreation Center at Pope Park. The hours are between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday. “We had an unprecedented stretch of warm weather, but temperatures are […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Tuskegee Airmen Reunite Decades Later at Windsor Locks Benefit

An exciting event honoring three pilots who not only fought the Germans, but also fought prejudice and discrimination at home is about to get underway in Windsor Locks as the New England Air Museum continues to build a brand-new exhibit honoring their service. “An Evening with the Tuskegee Airmen” is...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Ukraine student settles into life in North Haven classroom

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week marks nine months since Russia invaded Ukraine. As students in Connecticut were settling into their new classrooms this fall, many Ukrainians were on their way here seeking safety. News 8’s Laura Hutchinson had a chance to visit a student in North Haven who is now getting used to […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

José Oyola Returns Home To Perform at Café Nine in New Haven

Whenever the holiday season rolls around, it’s a good time to come back home. It’s an opportunity to catch up with family and friends. And for Hartford native José Oyola it’s an opportunity to come back to the place where it all started. Based now in Los Angeles, Oyola created his latest musical project JOATA […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven holiday events kick off this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday cheer will start this weekend in New Haven with Small Business Saturday. The Shops at Yale is hosting a celebration that includes ice carving, carolers and a visit from Santa. “You look at the vibrancy of our community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “This is an opportunity for […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Winterfest returns to Hartford for the 12th year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Winterfest in Hartford opens on Friday for its 12th year. The event brings free ice skating, skate rentals and more to Bushnell Park in Hartford. Winterfest is a great way to have family-friendly fun this holiday season and over 35,000 people are expected to attend this year. Sponsors raised $250,000 to […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Health headlines: Dangerous COVID reinfections, BQ.1 strain now dominant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – More information is being discovered about COVID-19 reinfections that can include hospitalization, organ injury and even death. “Some new data is suggesting that each additional covid infection takes some tread off the tire, so to speak. It increases the risk for long covid and other complications,” says Yale Medicine Physician […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Health Headlines: New dominant COVID variant arrives

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For the first time nationally the BA.5 COVID variant is no longer the dominant strain, now it is BQ.1. Today Pfizer saying its updated bivalent COVID booster may not be an exact match but that it spurs a bigger jump in antibodies against some even newer omicron subtypes, including the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

At least 1 home destroyed by fire in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews battled a fire that destroyed at least one house Monday morning on Mott Avenue in New London. Neighbors in the area said the fire began just after 9 a.m. at the home on 11 Mott Ave. According to New London’s fire marshal, that home was entirely destroyed by […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy