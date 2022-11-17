ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, IN

Travel Maven

This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must Visit

The Hoosier State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Carmel, you might just want to visit.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Akilah Darden writes new book ‘My Mom is a Construction Manager’

Akilah Darden, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Indiana University Health Design & Construction and Founder of The Darden Group, LLC, has written a new book called “My Mom is a Construction Manager.” The book is inspired by her four kids, and aims to expose children to other STEM fields while telling her life story.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel High School senior gets dream role

This dream has come true for Allie Hanning. “As a young dancer in the role of a tiny unicorn watching the Sugar Plum Fairy, I knew I wanted to take on that role so badly but never thought my dream would become a reality,” the Carmel High School senior said. “Growing up and watching her perform was always such a magical experience.”
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Driving Wind Farm

Today’s Tasty Takeout guest is Driving Wind Farm from Indianapolis! They brought sweet treats, scones, and more for us to enjoy. You can learn more about the Driving Wind Farm here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IndyGo to offer free rides on Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced Monday it will offer free bus rides on Thanksgiving. Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day. Regular pricing will resume Friday. IndyGo will also offer free rides on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Sunny but cold Sunday, warming up next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens. We’ll see lots of sunshine today but it will remain cold. Temperatures warm up for next week. TODAY: Wind chill values start off in the single digits this morning. It’s going to remain cold through...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Community Link: Recorder Women’s Auxiliary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Rosalyn West and Linda Everett from the Recorder Women’s Auxiliary. Learn about the Recorder Women’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Central Indiana will near 60 degrees this week

INDIANAPOLIS — We wrapped up the weekend with a good dose of sunshine and every bit of it was needed after the coldest morning in Indianapolis since March 12. The morning of low 13° in Indianapolis was closer to the daily record of 8° than the daily average low of 33°. This was due to a clear sky, light wind, and very dry air that featured dewpoints below zero this afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How to save on your holiday meal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for ways to save money on your holiday meal this year?. Eric Halvorson with Kroger joined News 8’s “Daybreak” to discuss ways to save this Thanksgiving. According to Halvorson, buying Kroger Brand products can cut down on cost this holiday season. Enjoy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Thanksgiving week travel ramping up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday travel season is almost here, and experts are predicting this Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest on record. 55 million people are expected to travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, even though gas prices are 60 cents higher per-gallon in Indiana, than this time a year ago.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

