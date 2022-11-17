Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
3 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must Visit
The Hoosier State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Carmel, you might just want to visit.
WISH-TV
Akilah Darden writes new book ‘My Mom is a Construction Manager’
Akilah Darden, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Indiana University Health Design & Construction and Founder of The Darden Group, LLC, has written a new book called “My Mom is a Construction Manager.” The book is inspired by her four kids, and aims to expose children to other STEM fields while telling her life story.
Current Publishing
Carmel High School senior gets dream role
This dream has come true for Allie Hanning. “As a young dancer in the role of a tiny unicorn watching the Sugar Plum Fairy, I knew I wanted to take on that role so badly but never thought my dream would become a reality,” the Carmel High School senior said. “Growing up and watching her perform was always such a magical experience.”
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Driving Wind Farm
Today’s Tasty Takeout guest is Driving Wind Farm from Indianapolis! They brought sweet treats, scones, and more for us to enjoy. You can learn more about the Driving Wind Farm here.
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy Hideout
To know me is to know I love the 1920s. I majored in English literature in college, with a specialty in F. Scott Fitzgerald, so you could say I (literally) majored in partying like Gatsby.
WISH-TV
IndyGo to offer free rides on Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced Monday it will offer free bus rides on Thanksgiving. Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day. Regular pricing will resume Friday. IndyGo will also offer free rides on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
WISH-TV
Poet waiting a year for heart transplant shares inspiration, patience
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An award-winning poet on the heart transplant list is using his talents to inspire others. Omarr Gadling was born with a heart congenital heart defect, although it’s gotten worse over time. He’s sharing his story so that no one else ever gives up hope.
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
WISH-TV
Sunny but cold Sunday, warming up next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens. We’ll see lots of sunshine today but it will remain cold. Temperatures warm up for next week. TODAY: Wind chill values start off in the single digits this morning. It’s going to remain cold through...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Recorder Women’s Auxiliary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Rosalyn West and Linda Everett from the Recorder Women’s Auxiliary. Learn about the Recorder Women’s...
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Central Indiana will near 60 degrees this week
INDIANAPOLIS — We wrapped up the weekend with a good dose of sunshine and every bit of it was needed after the coldest morning in Indianapolis since March 12. The morning of low 13° in Indianapolis was closer to the daily record of 8° than the daily average low of 33°. This was due to a clear sky, light wind, and very dry air that featured dewpoints below zero this afternoon.
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overhead
An Indiana witness at West Lafayette reported watching three large, white lights in a triangle formation at about 6 p.m. on February 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WISH-TV
How to save on your holiday meal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for ways to save money on your holiday meal this year?. Eric Halvorson with Kroger joined News 8’s “Daybreak” to discuss ways to save this Thanksgiving. According to Halvorson, buying Kroger Brand products can cut down on cost this holiday season. Enjoy...
wbiw.com
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
WISH-TV
Avon High School tells staff to ‘remain in place,’ close doors after ‘situation’
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to tell staff to “remain in place” and close the doors, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley. The “situation” happened during the final passing period of the...
WISH-TV
Mozel Sanders seeks volunteers to help make cookies for Thanksgiving meal
The Mozel Sanders Foundation is gearing up for the annual Thanksgiving meal, and they are searching for volunteers to help bake cookies!. Dawn Jordan Jones and Mike Ruggiero from the Mozel Sanders Foundation joined us today to discuss the urgent request. Volunteers are needed at The Flannery House today and...
WISH-TV
Thanksgiving week travel ramping up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday travel season is almost here, and experts are predicting this Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest on record. 55 million people are expected to travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, even though gas prices are 60 cents higher per-gallon in Indiana, than this time a year ago.
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
Comments / 0