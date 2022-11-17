Bills-Browns game moved to Detroit because of lake-effect snow forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL has relocated the Bills home game Sunday to Detroit because of the lake-effect snowstorm forecast to hit the Western New York region, News 4 has confirmed .

The Bills will face the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday at Detroit’s Ford Field, with television coverage remaining on CBS. The NFL made the decision out of safety concerns, and in consultation with the Bills and local and state officials.

“The decision to move the game has everything to do with safety,” Bills executive Ron Raccuia said. “Our sole concern was the safety of our fans, team, and community and making sure we did not divert any resources that the community will need coming this weekend.”

Tickets for the game in Detroit will go on pre-sale at 2 p.m. Friday and Bills season ticket-holders and fans will have first preference. Bills GM Brandon Beane said they will cost “way less” than a normal NFL game. Fans with tickets to the game in Buffalo will be refunded and there will not be an option to transfer that ticket to the Detroit game.

The Bills plan on traveling to Detroit on Saturday and the return to Buffalo after the Browns game, Beane said.

The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect storm warning lasting through Saturday morning for southern Erie County, which includes the Bills home in Orchard Park. The storm is projected to bring wind gusts off Lake Erie as high as 35 mph, which will make travel conditions hazardous and lead to potential power outages. Some areas could receive two feet of snow or more.

The Bills had a home game moved because of a snowstorm in November 2014 , when they defeated the New York Jets 38-3 in a game played at Detroit’s Ford Field. The game, originally scheduled for Sunday, was also pushed back to Monday to take into account both teams traveling.

Buffalo left for Detroit on Friday, where the team spent the weekend practicing at the Lions facility. The Bills arranged for snowmobiles to pick up some players who were unable to dig their cars out of the snow in order to get them to the airport.

This time, the NFL would have difficulty pushing back the date of the game because Buffalo is already facing a short week, with the Bills scheduled to play in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

The Browns and Bills played a memorable snow game in Cleveland in 2007. Aiming for the goal line pylons in blizzard-level winds, Browns kicker Phil Dawson somehow made two field goals and the Bills snapped the ball into the end zone for a safety in Cleveland’s 8-0 win.

The Bills last played through a lake-effect storm in December 2017, when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 13-7 in overtime in a game played in near white-out conditions. The storm didn’t hit until about an hour before kickoff.

“It was surreal. You come in the tunnel the grass is green, when you come back out it’s two feet of snow,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “It was probably one of the most fun games I ever played in, so hopefully we’ll make some more memories this week.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

