Detroit, MI

Bills-Browns game moved to Detroit because of lake-effect snow forecast

By Adam Gorski, Jonah Bronstein
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL has relocated the Bills home game Sunday to Detroit because of the lake-effect snowstorm forecast to hit the Western New York region, News 4 has confirmed .

The Bills will face the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday at Detroit’s Ford Field, with television coverage remaining on CBS. The NFL made the decision out of safety concerns, and in consultation with the Bills and local and state officials.

“The decision to move the game has everything to do with safety,” Bills executive Ron Raccuia said. “Our sole concern was the safety of our fans, team, and community and making sure we did not divert any resources that the community will need coming this weekend.”

Tickets for the game in Detroit will go on pre-sale at 2 p.m. Friday and Bills season ticket-holders and fans will have first preference. Bills GM Brandon Beane said they will cost “way less” than a normal NFL game. Fans with tickets to the game in Buffalo will be refunded and there will not be an option to transfer that ticket to the Detroit game.

The Bills plan on traveling to Detroit on Saturday and the return to Buffalo after the Browns game, Beane said.

Snowstorm revs up tonight; travel difficult Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect storm warning lasting through Saturday morning for southern Erie County, which includes the Bills home in Orchard Park. The storm is projected to bring wind gusts off Lake Erie as high as 35 mph, which will make travel conditions hazardous and lead to potential power outages. Some areas could receive two feet of snow or more.

The Bills had a home game moved because of a snowstorm in November 2014 , when they defeated the New York Jets 38-3 in a game played at Detroit’s Ford Field. The game, originally scheduled for Sunday, was also pushed back to Monday to take into account both teams traveling.

Buffalo left for Detroit on Friday, where the team spent the weekend practicing at the Lions facility. The Bills arranged for snowmobiles to pick up some players who were unable to dig their cars out of the snow in order to get them to the airport.

This time, the NFL would have difficulty pushing back the date of the game because Buffalo is already facing a short week, with the Bills scheduled to play in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

The Bills and Lake Effect Snow: A tale as old as time

The Browns and Bills played a memorable snow game in Cleveland in 2007. Aiming for the goal line pylons in blizzard-level winds, Browns kicker Phil Dawson somehow made two field goals and the Bills snapped the ball into the end zone for a safety in Cleveland’s 8-0 win.

The Bills last played through a lake-effect storm in December 2017, when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 13-7 in overtime in a game played in near white-out conditions. The storm didn’t hit until about an hour before kickoff.

“It was surreal. You come in the tunnel the grass is green, when you come back out it’s two feet of snow,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “It was probably one of the most fun games I ever played in, so hopefully we’ll make some more memories this week.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WETM 18 News

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WETM 18 News

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that heavy snow. He lives in the hard-hit […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Sullivan: After snowstorm, Bills pull together and plow past Browns

Early Saturday afternoon, after the Bills traveling party arrived at the team hotel in Detroit, head coach Sean McDermott gathered his players together and gave them a little pep talk.  “When you go through and share an experience like this, it has a tendency to bring a team closer together,” he said.  That’s true. We […]
DETROIT, MI
WETM 18 News

SNAP households will receive additional assistance in November

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November and a supplemental allotment, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The supplemental emergency assistance will be provided to all households participating in SNAP, including those that already receive […]
WETM 18 News

Man charged with setting fire to Campbell home

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested in connection to the fire at a Campbell home that left the house destroyed over the weekend. Dustin Cole, 30, of Campbell was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on November 19 in connection to the fire. The arrest report said that Cole allegedly intentionally […]
CAMPBELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Chance of Lake Effect Snow on Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 19TH: 47° AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 19TH: 29° SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:02 AM SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:43 PM Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lake effect snowfall returns into our area on Sunday as we see below average temperatures for the day. Full forecast is found below: TONIGHT: The low temperature from Saturday to Sunday will be around 20 […]
WETM 18 News

Western New York snowstorm sets state record

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This week’s snowstorm has set a state record for the amount of snowfall within a 24 hour period, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed on Sunday. The historic snowstorm made landfall in Western New York on Thursday and dumped snow on the region until Saturday night. The record was for the […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Southport Teen, Elmira man, identified as bodies from Cherrywood Manor

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman pleads guilty to drug possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession in Elmira, stemming from an incident earlier this year. The Chemung County Court said that Hailey Cadek pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance on Nov. 18, 2022. As a result, Cadek received a sentence of five years probation. Cadek […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on weapon, drug charges after shots fired

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapon and drug charges after a shooting on Elmira’s eastside Friday morning. Cody Cade, 32, was arrested by Elmira Police after officers responded to a report of shots fired near Madison Ave. and Oak St. just after 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 18. Police said […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for info on report of gunshots

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the City of Elmira last weekend and asking for information. EPD said it received a report of shots fired from the 900 block of Grand Central Ave. around 10:49 p.m. on Nov. 12. The man on the phone said he was involved […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

House in ruin following Saturday night Campbell fire

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A Saturday house fire in Campbell resulted in the building being brought to the ground, leaving only a pile of rubble. Reports of the fire came in Saturday evening around 7 p.m. of a structure fire in the Town of Campbell at the intersection of state Route 415 and state Route […]
CAMPBELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for info on weekend stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Elmira are asking the public for information in an alleged stabbing on the southside last week. Elmira Police responded to Arnot Ogden Medical Center on November 13, 2022 for a report of a stabbing victim. Police said the victim had a non-life-threatening injury in their leg. The police report […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two-car accident slows traffic near Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A busy Saturday around the Arnor Mall was backed up after a vehicle accident on Chambers Road caused delays. Sometime after 1 p.m. two vehicles collided at the intersection of Chambers Road and an entranceway into the mall’s parking lot area, in front of the Speedway gas station. A four-door SUV […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

