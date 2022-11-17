ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, MI

WILX-TV

Coldwater Firefighters save puppy from fentanyl overdose

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters in Coldwater saved a puppy from a fentanyl overdose on Saturday. Coldwater Firefighters Local 2555 said on a Facebook post that a puppy named Whip got into a fentanyl patch. The puppy was brought to the station by her owners. The firefighters gave Whip two...
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

West Michigan firefighters save puppy from fentanyl

COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - Some Branch County firefighters are being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking with a puppy. It wasn’t a call the Coldwater Firefighters expected to get. A puppy named Whip reportedly got into fentanyl and overdosed on the drug. Her owners brought Whip into the fire station, where she received two doses of Narcan to counteract the drug.
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that had its throat slit is expected to make a full recovery. According to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, Mid-Michigan has seen an increase in violent crimes against animals. The shelter said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office contacted them to investigate a complaint that involved someone attempting to kill their dog by slitting its throat.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
ITHACA, MI
MLive

Attic fire displaces 3 in Jackson

JACKSON, MI - An attic fire forced three occupants to escape a Jackson residence early Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke from a residence at 6:53 a.m., Nov. 21 on the 800 block of Hibbard Avenue, said the Jackson Fire Department. The occupants heard noises, smelled...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen dogs were seized from an Ingham County home Friday. According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on Hogsback Road, between Howell and College roads in Mason. The search warrant was in connection with...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing

"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Second child dies after shooting in Isabella reservation

A second child has died after injuries sustained in a an alleged murder-suicide at the Isabella Indian Reservation, according to a family member. After days in the hospital, Asa Alvarez died in Grand Rapids, according to relative Nimkiibineshiinh Kwe. "We are all grieving in our community as this is the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Dining out is more accessible to Jackson families through Café Connection

JACKSON, MI – For some families, going out to dinner can be just a rare treat for some families, but Café Connection is working to make it more frequent. Logan Dodge came up with Café Connection at the First Baptist Church of Jackson just about a year ago after the Rev. Dallas Flippin challenged the church’s board to come up with ideas for missions.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are fewer illegal guns on the streets after Sunday morning. The East Lansing Police Department said two people were arrested after three guns were found. Police said they were talking to four people while checking on other crimes when they saw the guns. The incident happened at the parking lot of a 7-eleven on Grove Street around 2:15 a.m Sunday morning.
EAST LANSING, MI

