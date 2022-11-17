Read full article on original website
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
WILX-TV
Coldwater Firefighters save puppy from fentanyl overdose
WILX-TV
West Michigan firefighters save puppy from fentanyl
WILX-TV
Ingham County dog expected to make full recovery following slit throat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog that had its throat slit is expected to make a full recovery. According to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, Mid-Michigan has seen an increase in violent crimes against animals. The shelter said the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office contacted them to investigate a complaint that involved someone attempting to kill their dog by slitting its throat.
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
16 dogs seized from Mason home
Ithaca man dies after crashing into tree off South US-127
A 22-year-old Ithaca man is dead following a single-car crash that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19.
WNEM
Ithaca man dies in crash on snowy road, sheriff says
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Ithaca man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree after losing control on a snowy road, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened at 2:10 a.m. on southbound US-127 near VanBuren Road in Emerson Township on Nov. 19. Robert...
Attic fire displaces 3 in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - An attic fire forced three occupants to escape a Jackson residence early Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke from a residence at 6:53 a.m., Nov. 21 on the 800 block of Hibbard Avenue, said the Jackson Fire Department. The occupants heard noises, smelled...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home
Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing
"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
Morning Sun
Second child dies after shooting in Isabella reservation
A second child has died after injuries sustained in a an alleged murder-suicide at the Isabella Indian Reservation, according to a family member. After days in the hospital, Asa Alvarez died in Grand Rapids, according to relative Nimkiibineshiinh Kwe. "We are all grieving in our community as this is the...
WILX-TV
Stolen car recovered in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot
Dining out is more accessible to Jackson families through Café Connection
JACKSON, MI – For some families, going out to dinner can be just a rare treat for some families, but Café Connection is working to make it more frequent. Logan Dodge came up with Café Connection at the First Baptist Church of Jackson just about a year ago after the Rev. Dallas Flippin challenged the church’s board to come up with ideas for missions.
Man who allegedly stole car caught at Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police Department to host 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is hosting its 2nd Annual Food Drive on Sunday, Nov. 27. They are asking the community to bring donations such as gloves, blankets, and non-perishable food items to support Advent House and the City Rescue Mission. The event will take...
Pets of the week: Scar is full of natural beauty and charm. Noodle has beautiful green eyes
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Scar is a 3-year-old American Staffordshire mix who is red with white markings. He was given his name because he has a few old scars on his body, the largest one being on his side.
4 in custody for burglarizing Kalamazoo business
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced Saturday morning that it took four people into custody for burglarizing a business followed by an extended stand-off earlier in the morning.
Michigan family 'saved' from home explosion by family tragedy
TECUMSEH, Mich. — "Say brie, like the cheese, say cheese" is what Sabrie Dalton uses as an ice breaker and explanation of how to pronounce her name. The positive and upbeat 23-year-old is currently staying in Belleville, Michigan. Her home was in Tecumseh, Michigan, until it exploded on Nov....
Michigan road closed for hours after driver overturns tractor-trailer
According to a tweet from MSP First District, the crash occurred around 7:13 a.m.
WILX-TV
Two people arrested after East Lansing Police found illegal guns
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are fewer illegal guns on the streets after Sunday morning. The East Lansing Police Department said two people were arrested after three guns were found. Police said they were talking to four people while checking on other crimes when they saw the guns. The incident happened at the parking lot of a 7-eleven on Grove Street around 2:15 a.m Sunday morning.
