Lakers star LeBron James’ status remains up in the air vs. Suns amid groin injury
LeBron James has missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ last four games with a lingering groin injury, and it now sounds like he could remain on the shelf for at least one more game. According to the team’s official injury report, the four-time NBA champ is questionable to suit up on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ status remains up in the air vs. Suns amid groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Crazy stat proves Darvin Ham, Lakers are right to bench Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook’s move to the bench has been a major boost to the Los Angeles Lakers, and it’s not only the eye test that proves that. The numbers also show that it’s the right move for LA. The 34-year-old guard was phenomenal once again for the Lakers on Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs, […] The post Crazy stat proves Darvin Ham, Lakers are right to bench Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Russell Westbrook trade now off the table for Lakers?
Ever since he started coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook looked like an entirely different player. He’s fully embraced his role with the second unit, and it has clearly paid dividends for both himself and his team. Russ has been so impressive that at this point, the Lakers front office […] The post RUMOR: Russell Westbrook trade now off the table for Lakers? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ Paul George out vs. Jazz with knee injury
The Los Angeles Clippers were excited to get Kawhi Leonard back from his knee injury, but they’ll have to play against the Utah Jazz without Paul George. The team has officially announced that George will miss Monday night’s game against Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz with a right hamstring tendon strain.
Anthony Davis, LeBron James’ epic Fast & Furious request to Vin Diesel
It turns out that Anthony Davis and LeBron James are just like us when it comes to meeting with celebrities. The two Los Angeles Lakers players are some of the most recognizable names even outside of basketball. However, when they met Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel, the star duo couldn’t help but ask a rather silly question.
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s family’s shocking request in new Shaq documentary
There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Shaq’s upcoming HBO documentary which provides an inside look at the Los Angeles Lakers icon’s colorful NBA career. Naturally, the show’s storyline is expected to lean heavily on Shaquille O’Neal’s relationship with the great, late Kobe Bryant. As it turns out, however, there’s a bit of a […] The post Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s family’s shocking request in new Shaq documentary appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Dodgers, Angels leading free agency charge for Mitch Haniger
MLB free agency is in full swing, and with it comes countless of rumors around hot names in the market. One of the names floating around in the market is Mitch Haniger, the long-time center fielder for the Seattle Mariners. A few months removed from their magical run in the postseason, teams are already calling about Haniger’s availability.
