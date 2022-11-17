ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wshu.org

A solid improvement

A new report finds Long Island Sound has gotten healthier since last year. Connecticut lawmakers will deal with the high cost of energy in an upcoming special session. Farm workers in Suffolk pressure winery owners for a new contract with their union. And there’s a potential conflict of interest in the construction of the state pier in New London.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Florida teens travels to Enfield to run for Bristol officers

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Zechariah Cartledge, a Florida teen known for running a mile to honor fallen first responders, was in Enfield Sunday to pay tribute to two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty. Zechariah ran in memory of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed last month. […]
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Noose found at RHAM High School in Hebron

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — A staff member at RHAM High School in Hebron discovered a noose in the locker room on Friday morning, police said. The Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit has been advised, and the investigation remains ongoing. Region 8 Superintendent Colin McNamara issued a statement regarding the incident, calling the incident a […]
HEBRON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Hit By Vehicle in Branford Has Died

A Branford woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening has died, according to Branford police. Police said 55-year-old Eve Marie Angot, of Branford, was struck when she was crossing East Main Street near Windmill Hill Road. Branford police officers and members of the fire departments who responded...
BRANFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
wshu.org

Farm workers’ union protests Pindar Vineyards as contract negotiations stall

New York’s first farm-worker union has faced roadblocks negotiating a contract at Pindar Vineyards on Long Island. In late 2021, a union was certified by the state to represent about its dozen farm workers. But a year later, Noemi Barrera, an organizer with Local 338, said they are at an impasse. “They're not willing to come to the table, and negotiate a fair contract for the worker,” she said.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Eyewitness News

Man suffers significant burns, transported to hospital

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - The Vernon Police Department say the responded to 38 East Street at 3:22pm this evening for a report of a man with severe burns. The victim is a 43-year-old male and his injuries are described as “significant.”. His injuries are believed to be caused by...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

United Way gives away turkeys to families in need this weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The United Way of Greater New Haven is giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys this weekend. Volunteers handed out turkeys, sides and all the fixings on Friday morning in New Haven at the Atwater Senior Center and Bella Vista. “This is a partnership with Vertical Church who helped coordinate everything,” said […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy