New York’s first farm-worker union has faced roadblocks negotiating a contract at Pindar Vineyards on Long Island. In late 2021, a union was certified by the state to represent about its dozen farm workers. But a year later, Noemi Barrera, an organizer with Local 338, said they are at an impasse. “They're not willing to come to the table, and negotiate a fair contract for the worker,” she said.

PORT JEFFERSON, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO