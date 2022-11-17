Read full article on original website
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
KWTX
Amber Alert discontinued: Abducted East Texas boy found safe
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert issued on Monday, Nov. 21, for 5-year-old Zaccariah Sutton, a boy abducted in Overton, has been discontinued and the boy has been found safe. The suspect in the abduction was 59-year-old Pamela Medlock, who was last seen driving a black Jeep Wrangler...
KLTV
Trial date set for man accused of murder during robbery last year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Zaccheus Dunn is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. The shooting happened during a robbery at a house on Crosby Street...
easttexasradio.com
Firefighter Accused Of Setting Eight Fires
A Hainesville volunteer firefighter Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is accused of setting eight suspicious fires and has a Jan 13 court date in Wood County. He was arrested on Sept 28, 2021, and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, and the Sheriff’s Office revealed he lived within 1.5 to two miles from nine separate suspicious fires.
KLTV
27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WATCH: Video of men taunting Texas police officers goes viral, chief responds
The video may be graphic for some audiences and includes explicit language that has been omitted. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A video from Longview showing a group of men taunting police officers began to go viral Monday night. The incident started with a traffic stop leading to the group mocking the officers repeatedly, ranging from […]
Mabank Police Department looking for missing girl
MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her. The post said that Flores was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and white sweat pants. Flores is said to be 14-years-old, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and around […]
KLTV
Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assaulting Common-Law Wife
A 38-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Wednesday morning of assaulting his common-law wife, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs police officers responded just before 8 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022, on Sunset Street to what was reported as a possible assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing yelling inside...
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 7 Warrants, Controlled Substance Charge
A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on 7 warrants and a controlled substance charge Friday. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson noticed James Hurley Cork was a passenger in a Ford Expedition on Main Street. A records check confirmed seven Class C warrants for the 67-year-old man’s arrest so he stopped the SUV at 7:54 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022. He advised Cork and the female driver the reason for the stop. Cork got out and was placed into custody on the warrants,
Police: Man arrested with ‘trailer full of marijuana’ has bond set at $1.5 million
UPDATE: Kilgore Police Department said that the driver arrested Friday, who allegedly had a trailer full of marijuana, was taken to Smith County Jail and had his bond set at $1.5 million. According to authorities, the driver was out on bond for a similar type of pursuit from last month in California. UPDATE: According to […]
Officials search for Tyler man who has been missing for two months
TYLER, Texas — Officials are asking for help from the public in locating a man who had been reported missing since September. The mother of Edward Forrest Roddy, 51, reported that he was missing to the Tyler Police Department. He is approximately five feet and 11 inches tall and...
easttexasradio.com
OGT Offers $1,000 For Information
Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
KLTV
Smith County constable accused of theft seeks jury trial for lift of suspension
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury may now decide if a suspended Smith County constable accused of theft will be reinstated to his job. Assuming he isn’t criminally convicted first, that is. Curtis Traylor-Harris is waiting to undergo a criminal trial as he faces charges stemming from accusations that...
FOOTAGE: Sulphur Springs Police asking for public’s help in identifying group of alleged burglars
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a burglary at Joe Bob’s Convenience Store located at 597 South League Street. The crime took place around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. There are three suspects that are currently on the loose while […]
KLTV
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
Retired Smith County judge dies, county offers prayers to family
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Retired Smith County Judge Randall Rogers has died, according to the county. The county said they are offering their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the former County Court at Law No. 2 judge, and thanked him for his 30 years of service to Smith County.
Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic […]
