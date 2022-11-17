ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KWTX

Amber Alert discontinued: Abducted East Texas boy found safe

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Amber Alert issued on Monday, Nov. 21, for 5-year-old Zaccariah Sutton, a boy abducted in Overton, has been discontinued and the boy has been found safe. The suspect in the abduction was 59-year-old Pamela Medlock, who was last seen driving a black Jeep Wrangler...
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Trial date set for man accused of murder during robbery last year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Zaccheus Dunn is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. The shooting happened during a robbery at a house on Crosby Street...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Firefighter Accused Of Setting Eight Fires

A Hainesville volunteer firefighter Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is accused of setting eight suspicious fires and has a Jan 13 court date in Wood County. He was arrested on Sept 28, 2021, and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson suspected Keel after finding flares at grass fires on subsequent days, and the Sheriff’s Office revealed he lived within 1.5 to two miles from nine separate suspicious fires.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

27-year-old arrested after allegedly fleeing Lufkin police in stolen truck

Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering. Updated: 5 hours ago.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mabank Police Department looking for missing girl

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her. The post said that Flores was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and white sweat pants. Flores is said to be 14-years-old, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and around […]
MABANK, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assaulting Common-Law Wife

A 38-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Wednesday morning of assaulting his common-law wife, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs police officers responded just before 8 a.m. Nov. 16, 2022, on Sunset Street to what was reported as a possible assault in progress. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing yelling inside...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On 7 Warrants, Controlled Substance Charge

A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on 7 warrants and a controlled substance charge Friday. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson noticed James Hurley Cork was a passenger in a Ford Expedition on Main Street. A records check confirmed seven Class C warrants for the 67-year-old man’s arrest so he stopped the SUV at 7:54 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022. He advised Cork and the female driver the reason for the stop. Cork got out and was placed into custody on the warrants,
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

OGT Offers $1,000 For Information

Operation Game Thief works with the Texas Parks and Wildlife as a nonprofit. They are offering $1,000 for information on who shot an axis buck on CR 3110 in Gladewater. The axis buck was on private property, shot from the roadway, and left to waste around Tuesday, Nov 8. If you have information, you can call them at 1-800-792-4263.
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

FOOTAGE: Sulphur Springs Police asking for public’s help in identifying group of alleged burglars

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for a burglary at Joe Bob’s Convenience Store located at 597 South League Street. The crime took place around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18. There are three suspects that are currently on the loose while […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl

MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage girl has been reported missing from Mabank and police are asking for information. According to a social media post from the Mabank Police Department, Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17 when she was last seen wearing white sweat pants and a gray hoodie. The post says she is around 5′5″ and 110-120 pounds; she is suspected to be in Henderson and surrounding areas.
MABANK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Juvenile charged with felony after terroristic threat made against Carlisle ISD

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was arrested on Thursday after a terroristic threat was made against the Carlisle Independent School District, said the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call from the school district, and after their investigation, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with felony 3 terroristic […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX

