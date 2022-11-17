Read full article on original website
WTVM
Opelika Police Department announces new safety initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance Auto Parts and the Opelika Police Department unveiled a new safety program at the Advance Auto Parts store on 2nd Avenue. The program is designated to increase roadway safety in the community. Advance’s store team presented Captain Johnathan Clifton and Opelika police officers with a...
Auburn Plainsman
After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn
Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
WTVM
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
A two-car crash near Montgomery left three people dead, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Opelika adds mobile surveillance to protect people, property in parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police and retailers are partnering with an asset protection company for a first-of-its-kind study designed to see if a concentration of movable parking lot cameras can better protect people and property around town. The mobile surveillance units come with a tech tower attached to a trailer. They can be rolled […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Battle on all fronts: In Auburn, after Blanchard’s disappearance, fighters work to make a difference in women’s defense
Camille Smith thought back to her time growing up on the farm and realized caring for animals is what she does best. Now, the 24-year-old works in research, tending to animals at UAB. Her friends and family have played an essential role in supporting her since the alleged attack. “He...
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
WTVM
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Investigation Bureau and several surrounding law enforcement agencies executed an operation that led to several arrests and multiple guns, drug and money seizures. According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the operation focused on areas where many complaints...
UPDATE: Missing children located, non-custodial mother facing charges
UPDATE 11/21/22 3:08 p.m.: The children were found safe in Camp Hill, Alabama. Hugley is being charged with felony interference of child custody. According to the Opelika Police Department, her accomplice — Montell Burton — has warrants pending. The case is still under investigation. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is searching for […]
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
thechampionnewspaper.com
Prepare for a stirring experience at Alabama’s Legacy Museum
A museum that can take one on a journey that’s eye-opening but also may be emotionally painful is a museum worthy of return visits and bringing others along. The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is one such place. Focusing on the legacy of slavery in the United States, the museum explores the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the North and coastal American communities as well as the domestic slave trade and Reconstruction.
West Point Police investigating a residential shooting on Higgins Street
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, the West Point Police Department received a report about shots fired on Higgins Street in West Point, Georgia. According to authorities, several shots were fired inside a residence, and no one suffered any injuries. The suspect is unknown at this time, and West Point Police says there is […]
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
WTVM
Temperatures Return to the 60s for Turkey Week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is seeing a break from the very chilly 20s this morning as most of us are waking up to the upper 30s to low 40s, but don’t expect this “warmer” morning to mean warmer temperatures this evening. Today, the Valley is only going to warm into the low 50s with cloudy conditions. Looking ahead into Turkey week, we will speed a sprinkle of rain on Tuesday but the highest coverage of rain coming in on Thanksgiving day. The rain on Thanksgiving is not expected to be a washout though, with the coverage only around 20% and expected to be late Thursday night. There is good news that does come from the incoming showers next week for the folks who don’t enjoy the chilly conditions as temperatures next week will be back in the 60s and the morning lows in the 40s. We’ll keep you posted on the timing of the showers expected during the coming holidays.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: How to handle Black Friday anxiety, stress
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Black Friday can be fun for most, but for others - whether you are a worker or shopper - trying to save money and get to the stores can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. News Leader 9 talks with licensed therapist Trey Tucker to...
