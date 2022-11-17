ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US News and World Report

Atty: Vermont Deputy Was 'A Victim' in NY State Shootout

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy who was allegedly involved in a shootout and wounded on the streets of Saratoga Springs was defending himself and didn't realize that police were shouting at him to drop his gun, his lawyer told a news station Monday. "One...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
US News and World Report

Police: Suicidal Man Set off Condo Explosion That Injured 14

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A fiery explosion that injured more than a dozen people at a Maryland condominium building was ignited by a resident who intended to kill himself and died in the blast, police said. Authorities found the 36-year-old man's body in the rubble of his unit in...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
US News and World Report

Arizona Attorney General Wants Report on Voting Machine Problems

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office has demanded that Maricopa County officials provide a report on the voting machine problems that caused some delays in the battleground state during this month's midterm elections. A letter dated Saturday by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright calls for county...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

LG Chem to Build $3.2B Battery Cathode Plant in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — officials on Monday announced plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries. The manufacturing facility will be built in Clarksville and create more than 850 jobs, according to a memorandum of understanding signed by the state of Tennessee and South Korea-based LG Chem.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy