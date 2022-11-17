Read full article on original website
Related
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Glitch Causes Players To Turn Invisible - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have become frustrated at a glitch that turns some enemies completely invisible. Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass Wave 3 will bring eight new tracks to the game on December 7. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will get its final DLC - The Last Chapter - on December 6, but it will unfortunately not be getting the "highly requested" New Game+ feature.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
How to Jump Higher in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Paldea is a big place; traveling around it can be a real chore if you're not properly equipped. Luckily, Koraidon/Miraidon can gain abilities that truly expand their traversal options and allow you to move faster, swim, and lots more! These upgrades are gained through the Path of Legends questline. This page of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide focuses on how to make Koraidon/Miraidon jump higher.
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Main Story - Chapter 13 Kingdom of One
We show you how to complete Chapter 13: Kingdom of One in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 00:02 - Cutscene: Jeanne introduces Bayonetta to Dr. Sigurd. For more on Bayonetta 3, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/bayonetta-3/Walkthrough.
1000xResist - Official Game Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at 1000xResist, an upcoming hyper-cinematic, narrative adventure coming to PC and Switch in 2023. Check out the trailer to learn about the game, see the mysterious world, the characters, and more. In 1000xResist, relive the memories of a god. Reclaim your legacy across time. Resist a thousand-year-old...
IGN Live Presents Guilty Gear Strive New Character Reveal
Join IGN's Mitchell Saltzman for an exclusive reveal of the newest character update for Guilty Gear Strive. Mitchell, will be joined by Riku Ozawa, eSports manager at Arc System Works, and Ken Miyauchi, producer on Guilty Gear Strive for a hands on demo and moveset breakdown. Guilty Gear fans, you won't want to miss this!
Evolution Items - How to Evolve Every Pokemon
This Evolution Items guide will cover every evolution item and evolution method so you can learn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Usually, a Pokemon simply needs to be raised to a certain level, but there are many different Pokemon that require you to evolve them through different methods. One of the most common evolution methods involves giving a Pokemon a special stone or maxing out their Friendship.
Endless Dungeon - Official OpenDev 2 'Second Chance' Trailer
Watch the trailer for the reveal that Endless Dungeon's second OpenDev is available now for the roguelite tactical action game. The second OpenDev focuses on co-op gameplay and adds new features, including turrets, beverages, a new hero, and more. In Endless Dungeon, set in the Endless universe, recruit a team...
Zero Sievert - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Zero Sievert is available now in Early Access. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this post-apocalyptic top-down shooter game.
Arran: The Book of Heroes - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer to see the world, combat, and more from Arran: The Book of Heroes, an upcoming hack-and-slash co-op dark fantasy adventure with some RPG elements. Gore through enemies solo or along with up to 5 online players in the dark dungeons and barbaric lands of Arran.
Evil West Video Review
Evil West reviewed by David Jagneaux on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This refreshing blast from the past from the developer of Shadow Warrior 3 nails the most important parts of its old-school, vampire-hunting action. The combat is smooth and its weapon options are ludicrously entertaining, but low enemy variety and overly similar level layouts can grow somewhat monotonous after a while. This is far from the most complex or innovative action shooter, but every so often you just want to have some fun smashing in monster skulls.
Dungeons of the Amber Griffin - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer to learn about the story, see creepy creatures, and more from Dungeons of the Amber Griffin. In Dungeons of the Amber Griffin, play as a group of daredevils who explore the world of dark fantasy in search of fame, amber, and gold. Experience the classic mechanics of the iconic ‘90s Dungeon Crawlers with a new twist. Solve the mystery of the ghost that haunted the ruins and discover a bestiary based on Kashubian beliefs.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Hands-On Preview
It’s been over two and a half years since we first parachuted into Verdansk but Warzone’s first map still sits fondly in the hearts of fans. After an exciting saga which sprawled across two Call of Duty games, played host to a zombie outbreak, and culminated in a cataclysmic event that wiped the map clean off the face of the Warzone, it looked unlikely that we’d ever see it in all its glory again. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has different ideas however, and by dropping us back into a 120-player lobby version of Verdansk, it sets its sights on the ambitious task of bringing one of the most popular battle royales to mobile devices.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Hits 25 Millions Players In Less Than a Week
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launched just last week, but the battle royale sequel has already surpassed the 25 million player milestone. The official Call of Duty series account thanked Warzone 2.0 players for the achievement on Twitter, where some users met the announcement with a mixture of fanfare and complaints over unstable server connections.
Warzone 2.0: The 16 Biggest Changes From the Original Warzone
The long-awaited Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes all kinds of quality of life improvements, a brand new map, and loads of new weapons and gameplay changes. So ride along with Youtuber Expel as they break down everything you need to know before hopping into Warzone 2.0. Warzone...
Fall Guys - Official Sunken Secrets Cinematic Trailer
Check out the latest cinematic trailer for Fall Guys, revealing Season 3's Sunken Secrets is coming on November 22, 2022. These crumbling courses are in need of repair, so get ready to dodge the dangers of the deep, including wonky obstacles and the tentacles of a mighty kraken.
Weird Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hack Lets You Run Twice as Fast
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of technical problems, and the community has uncovered a hack that lets your Trainer sprint across the Paldea region at double speed. First discovered on Reddit, players discovered that you can run twice as fast simply by connecting two controllers at once and holding both left joysticks down.
Rainbow Six Siege - Official Elite Iana Yorha Nier: Automata Trailer
The Elite Iana Yorha and Maverick Replicant bundles are available now in Rainbow Six Siege. Check out the latest trailer for Rainbow Six Siege to see what to expect with the Elite Iana Yorha Nier: Automata bundle.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Performance Review
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet performance has been an issue for many players so we hopped in to try and find out the causes. Developer GameFreak have tried to change the style of game and it seems this has come at the cost of performance and graphics. Both in docked and undocked modes, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet present framerate that are hard to ignore. Why is this the case?, What about the graphical style and quality? All this and more in our IGN Performance Review.
Rare Boot Up Sequence for Nintendo Switch Prototype NX Uncovered
It looks like an internal logo for Nintendo Switch’s codename, “NX,” has been discovered and leaked online. The NX logo was found through a prototype build of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dated October 18, 2016, two days before Nintendo officially revealed the name of the Switch. The...
