Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Shields Felt 'Taken Advantage of' During Her Controversial 1981 Interview with Barbara Walters
While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Brooke Shields opened up about the negative interview experiences she faced as a child, including her infamous sit-down with Barbara Walters Brooke Shields is opening up about the harrowing interview experiences she endured as a young star. In conversation with Drew Barrymore and Ross Matthews on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show airing Nov. 22, the model and entrepreneur got candid about an interview that resulted in her setting boundaries as a child. "I had to watch an interview of when...
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Admit They 'Recognize' Benefits of Nepotism: 'Grateful for Our Blessings'
Dylan and Paris Brosnan previously told PEOPLE their dad Pierce Brosnan is "the best coach we could ask for" as they appeared in the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue Pierce Brosnan's sons are forging their own paths. Dylan and Paris Brosnan, who are featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue, got candid about nepotism as they admitted they're "very lucky" having the Golden Globe nominee, 69, as their father while talking with E! News at GQ's Men of the Year party. "I think we need to just be grateful...
Pink Hits the 2022 AMAs Red Carpet with Husband Carey Hart and Their Two Kids
"They don't even know where they are right now," the singer joked to PEOPLE as she was joined on the 2022 AMAs red carpet by husband Carey Hart and their kids Willow and Jameson It's a family affair for Pink at the 2022 American Music Awards. While stepping out on the red carpet ahead of the show, the singer was joined by her husband of 16 years Carey Hart, 47, and their two kids: Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5. "They don't even know where they are right...
Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara
A regal evening meant disappointment for Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs. Caroline Perry, author of The Corgi and the Queen, tells PEOPLE that while researching her new picture book she discovered that the monarch's headwear sparked different reactions with her pets when she walked into their room at Buckingham Palace (yes, there was a room for the dogs!).
Taylor Swift Makes Surprise AMAs Appearance in Golden Jumpsuit — and Shouts Out Blake Lively!
Taylor Swift may have skipped the American Music Awards carpet, but she made up for it inside the event Taylor Swift is stepping into a new style era — and a winning streak. The superstar singer-songwriter made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards wearing a plunging, '70s-inspired golden rhinestone jumpsuit by The Blonds. She teamed the disco-ready look with retro side-swept waves, her signature red lip and Vram and Nouvel Heritage jewelry. Swift, 32, has already taken home the AMAs for favorite pop album, for Red (Taylor's Version),...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Luna, 6, Kissing Her Baby Bump
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
Gisele Bündchen Spotted for First Time After Costa Rica Vacation with Kids and Jiu Jitsu Instructor
The supermodel was captured arriving at a New York City airport over the weekend, marking her first appearance since she spent time in Costa Rica earlier this month Gisele Bündchen has been spotted out in New York City for the first time following her trip to Costa Rica. The supermodel, 42, was captured arriving at a New York City airport over the weekend, marking her first appearance since she and her two kids — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — went on vacation to Costa Rica with their jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim...
Kelly Rowland Asks 2022 AMAs Crowd to 'Chill Out' After Chris Brown Win Elicits Boos
Chris Brown favorite male R&B artist at the 2022 American Music Awards, and presenter Kelly Rowland accepted on his behalf Chris Brown took home a win at the 2022 AMAs, prompting boos from the crowd and a declaration of support from presenter Kelly Rowland. The "Forever" singer, 33, beat out Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd to win favorite male R&B artist Sunday night, but was not present to accept his award. When Brown was announced as the winner of the category by Rowland, audible boos could be heard from the...
Lil Nas X Receives His First Tattoo, Which Is Inspired by His Montero Album — See the New Ink!
Lil Nas X got his first tattoo while on a Long Live Montero tour stop in Barcelona, Spain, this week Lil Nas X has gotten his first tattoo! The "Old Town Road" singer, 23, shared a series of shots of himself getting some ink while on a Long Live Montero tour stop in Barcelona, Spain, earlier this week. "Juh got my first tattoo," Lil Nas X wrote in his caption alongside photos of the tattooing experience. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay...
Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Tomorrow 2' Remix with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs
The rapper appeared alongside GloRilla to perform "Tomorrow 2" at the awards show on Sunday, marking her first televised performance since the death of Migos' Takeoff earlier this month Cardi B stole the show at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The 30-year-old rap superstar made a surprise appearance alongside GloRilla to deliver the debut performance of their hit "Tomorrow 2," a remix of the 23-year-old rapper's single "Tomorrow," on the awards show, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The televised performance marked Cardi...
Pink Performs 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' in Honor of the Late Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 AMAs
The singer said it was "an absolute honor" to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August Pink honored the late Olivia Newton-John with a touching tribute at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. During the show, the singer, 43, performed Newton-John's hit "Hopelessly Devoted to You" from Grease. As she sang in a champagne-colored gown with sparkle and feather detailing, iconic images of Newton-John — who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August — were shown on a...
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
Kim Kardashian enjoyed the Lizzo concert in Los Angeles Saturday with daughter North and her best friend Ryan Kim Kardashian is scoring some serious mom points with daughter North. On Sunday, the SKIMS founder's joint TikTok account with her 9-year-old daughter shared moments from the pair's Saturday night out at Lizzo's Los Angeles concert. Kardashian, 42, treated North and her best friend, Ryan — daughter of Kardashian's friend and business partner Tracy Romulus — to see the final show in the North American leg of the singer's tour. The...
Kristen Bell Reveals Hilarious Reason Why Her Daughters Called Her a 'Huge Disappointment'
Kristen Bell's daughters mean business when it comes to their cookies. While appearing at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The People We Meet at the Wedding, the 42-year-old actress told ET that her daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, had a bone to pick with their mom when she left for the event.
Hilaria Baldwin Shares Photo of Daughter With Black Eye: 'You'll See This Shiner for a While'
"I was out with my oldest 4 yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink," Hilaria Baldwin posted about daughter Marilú's incident with a metal table leg Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's daughter Marilú is one active toddler! On Sunday, Hilaria shared an image of the 20-month-old — whose real name is Maria Lucia Victoria — sporting a black eye after she collided with a table. "You'll see this shiner for a while (and hopefully less of a runny nose…ugh this time of year)," the mother of...
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
"The next time I post, he or she will be here!" Alyssa Scott wrote on Instagram as she awaits the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon — his twelfth! Alyssa Scott is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon. On Saturday, the model shared a series of black-and-white images of herself and the Wild 'N Out host captured during a maternity shoot ahead of their second child's nearing due date. (Scott is also a mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.) One...
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says His Marriage to Janelle Is Strained Over Her RV Living Situation
During Sunday's episode of the series, Kody called his relationship with Janelle "antagonistic" since she opted to move into an RV on their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona Kody Brown is having more marital issues. During Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody, 53, revealed that his relationship with Janelle has become increasingly strained since she opted to move into an RV on their Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona. "It's so strange to me that we're arguing point with this," he said in a confessional. "It's like just this antagonistic relationship....
Olivia Wilde Makes First Public Appearance Following Break from Harry Styles in Show-Stopping Gown
Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday the pair are "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years together Olivia Wilde arrived at the 13th Governors Awards in style! On Saturday, the Don't Worry Darling director made her first public appearance at the ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles following her break from her relationship with Harry Styles, wearing a show-stopping gown. Posing for a photo on the red carpet, Wilde, 38, donned a layered tulle Erdem gown with a netted train from the Spring Summer 2023 collection....
Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey His 'Favorite Human Being' as They Celebrate Her Birthday in Japan
"YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU," the "Peaches" singer wrote a tribute to his wife on Instagram Monday in honor of her upcoming birthday Justin Bieber is honoring his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber as she celebrates her 26th birthday. On Monday, the "Peaches" singer posted a sweet tribute to the model to celebrate her birthday. American fans of the pair might notice the post was one day early but as the couple is currently in Japan it is already Nov. 22 and officially the...
Giannina Gibelli Has 'Officially' Moved Into Boyfriend Blake Horstmann's Colorado Home
"Honey, I’m homeeeeee," the Love Is Blind alum wrote in the Instagram caption Saturday alongside a series of photos of the couple from their residence Giannina Gibelli and her boyfriend Blake Horstmann have accomplished a new milestone in their romance. The Love Is Blind alum posted a carousel of pictures of herself and the former Bachelorette cast member on Saturday, revealing in the Instagram caption that she had moved into Hortsmann's house in Colorado. "Honey, I'm homeeeeee (officially) 🤍," Gibelli, 29, wrote. RELATED: Giannina Gibelli Gushes Boyfriend Blake Horstmann Is...
Christina Hall Takes 3 Kids on Trip, Says Son Hudson Is There But 'Can't Be' Seen in Photos
Christina Hall announced last month that she would no longer share photos of son Hudson online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead Christina Hall is enjoying some time away with her three kids. On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a snap on her Instagram Story showing her and her three kids, son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, as...
People
356K+
Followers
59K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0