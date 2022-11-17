Read full article on original website
Futurism
Bill Gates Reflects on Drinking Product of Fecal Sludge
Happy Holidays to all, especially Microsoft founder Bill Gates. The billionaire philanthropist took to LinkedIn on Saturday to celebrate a more niche holiday: World Toilet Day. And as proof of his zest for the holiday, the tech mogul shared — or, as some might argue, overshared — some tales of his fecal fortitude.
Futurism
Bad Guy in New "Indiana Jones" Movie Is Nazi Who Works at NASA
Like it or not, the fifth installation of the iconic "Indiana Jones" series is on its way, with the now octogenarian Harrison Ford himself reprising his role as the series' fedora-wearing, whip-wielding protagonist. Though the movie's full title is still under wraps, its creators revealed a few details about the...
Futurism
Facebook Takes Down AI That Churns Out Fake Academic Papers After Widespread Criticism
After just a few days online — and tons of Twitter criticism — Meta-formerly-Facebook has taken down an AI it created that writes vaguely-plausible-sounding-but-ultimately-nonsensical academic papers. Released on November 15, Meta pulled the plug on its Galactica AI after three days of experts and random social media users...
Futurism
Amazing Map Lets You Scroll Through the Entire Known Universe
The universe is so vast and old that we can't possibly fathom it all. But we can make some pretty admirable efforts. Take this stunning new map, put together by astronomers at Johns Hopkins University, that displays the entire known universe in all its glory, showcasing some 200,000 galaxies as tiny dots that span all the way to the cosmos' observable limits.
