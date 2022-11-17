ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Look: Owl rescued from front grille of pickup truck in Colorado

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Colorado said a great horned owl is recovering after being removed from the front grille of a pickup truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0em6uq_0jEnrE8e00
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a great horned owl was rescued after becoming stuck in the front grille of a pickup truck. Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Twitter

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the owl was likely swooping low to catch prey when it ended up embedded in the front grille of a pickup truck Monday night in the Colorado Springs area.

Travis Sauder, a district wildlife manager, responded to the scene and was able to extract the owl from the truck.

Sauder said the owl's wing was not broken and the avian is now receiving rehabilitation at the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K99

Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway

Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Jill

Massive Brook Trout Breaks Another Colorado Record

This year has been a memorable one for brook trout in Colorado. For the third time in 2022, the state has a new record. On October 8th, Matt Smiley caught a massive 8-pound 9-ounce, 26.25 inches long brook trout in Waterdog Lake. Smiley's remarkable catch came just a few days after a new (unofficial) trout record had been set, making it the third time this year that the record books have required updating.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Bear and cubs spotted at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs

WATCH: Colorado District 3 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch officially concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Apprentice grant applications open in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94.3 The X

Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine

Oh those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen that I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?

Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

2 suspects wanted for shoplifting at Walmart in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting at a Walmart in Pueblo West. According to the sheriff's office, a man and a woman left the store without paying for their items. The suspects were last seen leaving in a The post 2 suspects wanted for shoplifting at Walmart in Pueblo West appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County November 10, 2022 Edition

Amanda Gail Tipling, date of birth September 6, 1989 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and drove an unsafe vehicle. Aaron Jacob Gonzales-Meyer, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Police investigating fire at Encore at First & Main

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred on Friday, Nov. 18. Shortly after 7:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported at the Encore at First and Main in the 3600 block of Powell Point. The reporting witnesses advised of a fire in a third-story unit. Multiple […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
479K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy