Look: Owl rescued from front grille of pickup truck in Colorado

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Colorado said a great horned owl is recovering after being removed from the front grille of a pickup truck.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a great horned owl was rescued after becoming stuck in the front grille of a pickup truck. Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Twitter

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the owl was likely swooping low to catch prey when it ended up embedded in the front grille of a pickup truck Monday night in the Colorado Springs area.

Travis Sauder, a district wildlife manager, responded to the scene and was able to extract the owl from the truck.

Sauder said the owl's wing was not broken and the avian is now receiving rehabilitation at the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo.

