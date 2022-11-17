Read full article on original website
Penguins Locker Room: Malkin, Letang and Crosby Affected by Emotional Night
CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
Penguins Takeaways: Why the Penguins Struggled, Crosby Rescues 5-3 Win in Chicago
CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not build on their patient, structured win from Saturday night. Instead, a late goal by Sidney Crosby rescued the Penguins (9-7-3), which otherwise out-talented the gritty but undermanned Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3) at the United Center Sunday night, 5-3. The emotion of Evgeni Malkin reaching game No. 1000 with a visit from his family and winning their third in a row contrasted with another sloppy game. Before the game, the team copied Malkin’s stretching routine, further adding to the moment.
Dan’s Daily: Horvat to Capitals Trade Rumors, Penguins Go Red Carpet
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It was amusing, even through the chaos of “seat of your pants” practice. The Pittsburgh Penguins rolled into the Winnipeg Jets practice facility on the outskirts of town to find a small locker room and a bustling youth tournament. The kids lined the runway to the rink like an Oscars red carpet. The boys couldn’t help but get pumped up, and the practice reflected it. We’ve got full coverage in the Daily. Also, Jacob Chychrun is finally set to return from injury, spurring a new round of NHL trade rumors. And the Montreal Canadiens are being heavily scouted, not by traveling scouts but by executives, which usually means real NHL trade chatter.
Molinari: What Should Penguins Do With Zucker?
A few months ago, it all seemed quite simple — and perfectly logical — for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jason Zucker was entering the final year of his contract — the one that carries a $5.5 million salary-cap hit — and general manager Ron Hextall looked to have precious little reason to offer him another one.
Dan’s Daily: Canucks Move Closer to Big Trade, Penguins Feel the Love
The Pittsburgh Penguins were moved. From Evgeni Malkin tearing up in the locker room before his 1000th game to Sidney Crosby dominating the final minutes of the third period to rescue a win, it was a special night for the Penguins’ core. More big names are being linked to the Washington Capitals in the NHL trade rumors, as something has to give for the decimated and nosediving Caps. The Vancouver Canucks are a bit of a mess, and Jim Rutherford said that means they are willing to trade a player or two they didn’t want to deal. And the Penguins have won three in a row.
Penguins Locker Room: What Rust, Jarry & Sullivan Had to Say About Stifling Win
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins locked it down against the Winnipeg Jets. The errors were removed from their game. The top players played like, well, top players. And the Penguins beat the Jets, 3-0. Tristan Jarry, Bryan Rust, and Mike Sullivan spoke after the Penguins’ win. There were three of us working the small locker room, which quickly emptied out because the Penguins had to get to Chicago for a night’s sleep and the game on Sunday. (PHN will be there, Air Canada with a connection through Toronto willing. I’m holding my breath on that one).
Penguins vs. Jets, Big Thaw Coming? Game 18 Lines, Notes & How to Watch
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-7-3) got a few bounces, finally, to beat the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It was far from perfect, but the win ended another mini-losing streak and provided the Penguins with their third win in 12 games. Will the victory begin the big thaw for the ice-cold Penguins? They’ll face the Winnipeg Jets (10-4-1) in the coldest NHL city on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.
Crosby Named NHL’s No. 1 Star of Week
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL’s No. 1 star of the week for the period that ended Sunday. He had 11 points in four games, including 10 during the three-game road trip that ended with a 5-3 victory in Chicago Sunday. That included four-point efforts in Minnesota last Thursday and another four-pointer against the Blackhawks, sandwiching a two-assist performance in Winnipeg Saturday.
Penguins Notebook: Malkin’s Milestone; Right Back at it
Evgeni Malkin played an outstanding game for the Pittsburgh Penguins during their 3-0 victory in Winnipeg Saturday night. He’s done that more than a few times over the 999 in which he’s appeared since entering the NHL in 2006-07. Malkin hasn’t done much against Chicago to pad any...
Evgeni Malkin Appreciation Post, From Daring Origins to 1000th Game
CHICAGO — An NHL career that traces its origins to slipping away from his Russian team in a Finnish airport and hiding for days while a manhunt ensued reached a momentous milestone Sunday when Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th NHL game. “I don’t know where to begin. You...
Penguins Keep it Simple, Ground Jets for 2nd Win in a Row, 3-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It took more than 40 minutes for the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7-3) to light the lamp. And when they finally did, Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker continued their run of piling up points. Zucker and Malkin worked a little give-and-go at the top of the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-1) zone, which ended when Zucker blasted a one-timer past Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
Penguins Grades: Patient Pens Finally Play Full 60 Minutes in 3-0 Win; Why it Matters (+)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — “I think we’re making we’re making progress. This was one of our more conscientious games,” Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Playing the one-goal game is a really good experience for us to go through, because you have to be diligent with the puck, and you have to make sure you have an element of patience associated with your game, so you don’t force something that’s not there. And I thought in the third period, our guys did a really good job.”
