Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news

The Los Angeles Rams received a huge status update on one of their star players Friday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is good to go. The Rams star, who helped guide the team to a Super Bowl Championship in February, missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, in which both teams’ backups started the game. No Read more... The post Los Angeles Rams receive huge injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf Digest

Jalen Ramsey calling out LeBron for lying on LeBron's own show is a historically cocky move

As arguably the top corner in the NFL since he came into the league in 2016, Jalen Ramsey has never been one to back down, often matching up with the opposing team's top wide receiver. He can sometimes come off as quite cocky, as most corners do, but Ramsey is the rare breed who can actually back up all the talk on a semi-regular basis.
All Cardinals

Four Cardinals Upgraded in Friday Injury Report vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have released their injury report for Friday ahead of their primetime clash with the San Francisco 49ers, and the team saw some big names take a step forward in their hopes of being available on Monday night. Limited- Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Max Garcia, Kyler Murray. Today,...
The Comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ringer

Week 11 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

We kick off our NFL Week 11 preview by discussing the Browns-Bills game moving to Detroit, whether Allen Robinson II or anyone else on the post–Cooper Kupp Rams offense is fantasy-relevant, which teams are secretly frauds, Amari Cooper’s bizarre home and road splits, Vegas’s curiously small line against the Colts, and more.
All Cardinals

Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and three players have already been ruled out of action. Zach Ertz, Byron Murphy and D.J. Humphries will not playing in Mexico City, as all three starters are out for Monday Night Football.
The Comeback

Darren Waller has shockingly honest comments

It’s safe to say that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller hasn’t quite lived up to expectations this year after emerging as one of the top tight ends in the league and earning himself a massive contract extension during the offseason. Darren Waller signed a three-year contract extension with the Raiders during the offseason Read more... The post Darren Waller has shockingly honest comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Jimmy G reveals Aiyuk’s ‘unique’ edge over other receivers

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has found consistency over the last four games. The 24-year-old has recorded six or more receptions for 80-plus yards and three touchdowns during his run in good form. Jimmy Garoppolo spotlighted what is the cause of Aiyuk's recent success and how he is becoming a...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Green Bay Packers Christian Watson’s Fiancée, Lakyn Adkins

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson has been named NFL Rookie of the Week for week 10 of the 2022 season. He is the second from the team to win the award this season and has a promising NFL future ahead of him. Watson has been a shining star off the field, too, as he proposed to his fiancée. Now fans are curious to know more about Christian Watson’s fiancée, Lakyn Adkins. So we delve into the background of the footballer’s soon-to-be-wife in this Lakyn Adkins wiki.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Raiders Fans React To Latest Derek Carr Rumor Thanks To ESPN

Losing often brings out the worst in terms of coverage for a sports team. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders and their frustrated signal-caller Derek Carr sit at 2-7. It’s far from where this team was during training camp, with sky-high expectations. As a result, much speculation, conjecture, and “rumors” have begun to prop up recently regarding Carr’s future. Most recently, ESPN’s Dan Graziano added fuel to the fire.
Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington.

