All of the community members who served on the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Conviction Integrity Unit have quit, saying the effort is nothing more than "window dressing. The four members of the Independent Review Panel (IRP) – Cleveland State University Law Professor Patricia Falk, Greater Cleveland Congregations member Donna Weinberger, attorney James Hardiman and Pastor Tony Minor – resigned Monday morning. So did retired Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ronald Adrine –the sole community member on the office’s internal Conviction Integrity Board (CIB).

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO