Maine State

Made in Maine holiday gift guide

PORTLAND, Maine — The holidays are here and if you're looking for gift ideas for loved ones, we've got you covered. Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the 'Makers of the USA' podcast, stopped by the 207 studio with some gift ideas made here in Maine. They include:. Original Maine,...
Maine confronts a genocide that remains overlooked

Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare remained the same: Adams runs in the woods, chased by unseen captors. “It is intergenerational trauma,” Adams explained, “from my ancestors being hunted and tortured.”. Adams is a member of the Penobscot Nation and...
The road to Thanksgiving is looking sunny

MAINE, USA — Thanksgiving is almost here, which means the trip to visit family and friends is getting closer. Whether you take a plane, train, or car, the weather is shaping up to be perfect for travel. We aren't expecting any travel issues the entire time leading up to...
Collins discusses support for Respect of Marriage Act

WATERVILLE, Maine — Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, answered questions from NEWS CENTER Maine about her role as the lead Republican sponsor for the Senate version of the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill, which passed through the House of Representatives on July 19, and cleared hurdles in the Senate...
Search underway for hiker in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.
Five recipes to make your Thanksgiving menu stand out

MAINE, USA — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If you're looking to mix things up this year and get creative in the kitchen, look no further. Each year, dishes like cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie, and oven-roasted turkey are expected on the recurring November holiday.
Penobscot Job Corps receives award for hiring high number of veterans

BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Job Corps, a career training program for younger Mainers, is getting national attention for employing a high number of veterans. The organization is a school that helps people ages 16 to 24 finish their high school education and prepare for careers in a number of different fields. It's completely free thanks to funding through the U.S. Department of Labor. It also offers room and board, food, and transportation to students across Maine.
