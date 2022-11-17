Read full article on original website
Related
Made in Maine holiday gift guide
PORTLAND, Maine — The holidays are here and if you're looking for gift ideas for loved ones, we've got you covered. Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the 'Makers of the USA' podcast, stopped by the 207 studio with some gift ideas made here in Maine. They include:. Original Maine,...
This Maine woman is breaking into the Seattle music scene
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — Strolling through the small village of South Bristol, Haley Graves waved to a few people who drove by, local folks she has known all her life. It’s a little fishing town where she sold cookies outside her parent's house as a kid, and where she rode bikes, and went to school.
Maine confronts a genocide that remains overlooked
Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare remained the same: Adams runs in the woods, chased by unseen captors. “It is intergenerational trauma,” Adams explained, “from my ancestors being hunted and tortured.”. Adams is a member of the Penobscot Nation and...
Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference returns with in-person event
BELFAST, Maine — Back in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference was held in Belfast at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center on Friday. The conference is the only statewide opportunity like this for leaders in volunteer programming. Organizers...
The road to Thanksgiving is looking sunny
MAINE, USA — Thanksgiving is almost here, which means the trip to visit family and friends is getting closer. Whether you take a plane, train, or car, the weather is shaping up to be perfect for travel. We aren't expecting any travel issues the entire time leading up to...
Getting Maine kids excited about learning, building future workforce
MAINE, USA — A Maine Pre-K-8 school with about 300 students has committed to using hands-on learning in all grades to better engage the students and inspire them to think about their options for the future. “We saw when kids are able to use their hands and minds, and...
Collins discusses support for Respect of Marriage Act
WATERVILLE, Maine — Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, answered questions from NEWS CENTER Maine about her role as the lead Republican sponsor for the Senate version of the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill, which passed through the House of Representatives on July 19, and cleared hurdles in the Senate...
Search underway for hiker in New Hampshire
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.
First elected, seated openly trans state lawmaker speaks in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Danica Roem, the first elected and seated openly transgender state lawmaker in the U.S., spoke in Portland on Thursday, encouraging others to run for public office. In 2017, she unseated an incumbent in the Virginia House of Delegates and was re-elected in 2019 and 2021. Roem,...
Maine State Legislature focused on bipartisanship for upcoming session
AUGUSTA, Maine — Legislatures will convene in Augusta in just three weeks for the start of the 131st Legislative Session in Maine. Both Republicans and Democrats have established party leadership for the upcoming session. "I want the people of Maine to know that they're in good hands. That they...
Preble Street partners with DoorDash in effort to address Maine food insecurity
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — According to Feeding America, one in 10 Mainers is experiencing food insecurity. For children, that same figure is one in six. Organizations, like Preble Street and many others, are working to reduce the number of people facing hunger in Maine. On Wednesday, Preble Street announced...
Five recipes to make your Thanksgiving menu stand out
MAINE, USA — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If you're looking to mix things up this year and get creative in the kitchen, look no further. Each year, dishes like cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie, and oven-roasted turkey are expected on the recurring November holiday.
Thomas College education majors fill 'critical' shortage of substitute teachers
WESTBROOK, Maine — Two months into the 2022-23 school year, districts across Maine are still struggling to find enough qualified people to fill the variety of vacant educator positions. Colleges across the state are trying to help. Lewiston Public Schools and the Alfond Center for Workforce and Professional Development...
Want a different perspective on climate change? Try biking from Maine to Florida
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Having worked as a reporter at newspapers from Chicago to Budapest to Moscow, Mike Comerford knows all about deadlines. Deadlines are always lurking in daily journalism, and reporters who can’t meet them tend to find new careers. Now Comerford is working at something completely different,...
Maine musicians taking center stage in upcoming concerts
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti is the music writer for the Portland Press Herald. She joined us to share some upcoming concerts across the state, including some local musicians taking the stage. SHOW: Love By Numb3rs with King Kyote. WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 19 @ Portland House of...
Political Brew: Milestones in the Legislature, grace in defeat and codifying same-sex marriage
MAINE, USA — Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, is poised to become the first Black speaker of the Maine House. The Democratic caucus nominated her on Thursday, and since they are in the majority, Talbot Ross' election is virtually assured. Her father, Gerald Talbot, was the first Black legislator...
Penobscot Job Corps receives award for hiring high number of veterans
BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Job Corps, a career training program for younger Mainers, is getting national attention for employing a high number of veterans. The organization is a school that helps people ages 16 to 24 finish their high school education and prepare for careers in a number of different fields. It's completely free thanks to funding through the U.S. Department of Labor. It also offers room and board, food, and transportation to students across Maine.
Threats to Maine schools Tuesday prompt discussion of resource officer training
MAINE, USA — The last thing a parent wants to hear is that there is an active shooter at their child's school, even if the threat is a hoax. But that's exactly what happened on Tuesday. "Communities around the state received what we believe to be hoax-style phone calls,"...
Buxton man dead, wife seriously injured following crash in Virginia
BUXTON, Maine — A man from Buxton died Saturday in a crash in Virginia, and his wife was seriously injured. Mark Fanning, 76, and his 58-year-old wife, Cynthia Fanning, were traveling in a pickup truck on Interstate 81 early Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer attempted to merge onto I-81 from the I-64 interchange.
Rep. Jared Golden victorious in CD2 race after ballot counting delay
AUGUSTA, Maine — After a delay in tabulating ballots, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, won a tight re-election bid against challenger former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, on Wednesday. The results for Maine's 2nd Congressional District came more than a week after Election Day in a race that was...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0